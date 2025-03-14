Lil Nas X is living out his Ken doll fantasy as he’s rolling out his long-awaited sophomore album, Dreamboy. The openly queer hip-hop hitmaker has been teasing new music over the past year, and it looks like his next album is finally on the way. On Friday, March 14, Lil Nas X dropped his new single, “Hotbox.”

Reminiscent of 2000s Justin Timberlake and Pharrell tracks, “Hotbox” is a sexy, thumping song, combining Lil Nas X’s clever, raunchy bars with his affinity for pop music. Over the pumped up beat, Lil Nas X breaks down his steamy fantasies. Things start off fairly tame, as he raps “We gon' pop a couple poppers…While they p-p-p-p-poppin' paparazzi pictures,” but then he kicks it up a notch, sharing his thoughts of going to Paris to pull an “Eiffel Tower” with a love interest and his friend.

The song’s accompanying video sees Lil Nas X in a pink dream world, in which, he’s vibing at the pool with a hunky contender, setting the mood on top of large, pink speakers, and busting dance moves by a pink sports car.

Though he maintains a sense of humor in his rhymes, it seems Lil Nas X is done with the trolling antics from his Montero era and has a clear vision for himself as an artist.

What Comes As Part Of Lil Nas X’s Dreamboy Package?

Though “Hotbox” is the lead single for Dreamboy, Lil Nas X has been dropping promotional singles all week. Over the course of the past few days, he’s shared the songs “Dreamboy,” “Big Dummy,” “Swish,” and “Right There,” — all of which led up to the much-anticipated “Hotbox,” which he’s been teasing for months. The rapper's Instagram has transformed into a pink dreamscape, in which followers see several photos and videos of him in pink outfits and accessories, or getting showered in pink slime.

Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero in 2021, which spawned the hits “Montero (Call Me By Your Name), the Jack Harlow collab “Industry Baby,” and the vocal-driven “That’s What I Want.” In the years since, he’s released a few standalone singles, including the Youngboy Never Broke Again-assisted “Late to Da Party” and “J Christ,” the latter of which infamously features him being carried on a cross in the video.

While some of his newer songs haven’t matched the success of his breakthrough tracks, his upcoming era could potentially mark a return to the spotlight, as he seems to know what he wants out of this new chapter.

