The Big Picture Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a new documentary premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, exploring the life and career of Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X during his first global world tour.

Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the film provides an intimate exploration of the experiences of being a Black, queer pop star, challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape.

Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary highlights the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity, showcasing Lil Nas X's profound impact and ability to bring audiences together through the universal language of music.

With the Toronto International Film Festival fast approaching, it has been announced that next month's event will see the world premiere of the Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel directed Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a new documentary chronically Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X's first global world tour. Shot over 60 days, the film will explore the life and career of one of the most notable and provacative stars to arise within recent years.

No stranger to the world of music, Estrada is behind the videos of such artists as Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Carly Rae Jepsen - he is also the director of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Manuel previously worked as director and cinematographer on short films Painted Lady and The Cut. Produced by RadicalMedia, in association with Sony Music Entertainment's Premium Content Division, Columbia Records, and Museum & Crane, the film will provide an intimate exploration into what it means to be a Black, queer pop star, in what TIFF called "an emotional odyssey". Cameron Bailet, TIFF CEO, said “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” adding that “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

Lil Nas X first shot to fame with the success of his single "Old Town Road", which would go on to become the longest running No. 1 single in history, having spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Since then the artist has won two Grammy Awards and released his debut album Montero, which spawned mega-hits "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby", the latter of which would become Spotify's most streamed hip-hop song of the decade.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Who Is Behind Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero?

Dave Sirulnick serves as a producer on the project alongside Sony Music's Saul Levitz and Museum & Crane's Caryn Capotosto. BPG/Maverick's Gee Roberson and Rebel's Adam Leber and Adriana Arce also produce. Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen, and Frank Scherma are credited as executive producers. The documentary will show at the festival alongside other titles such as fellow music documentary Hate to Love, which centers on the much-derided rock band Nickelback, as well as Taika Waititi's sports drama Next Goal Wins, which stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. A documentary focusing on the career of Sylvester Stallone, Sly, directed by Thom Zimny, will close out the festival.

Check out the poster for the new documentary below: