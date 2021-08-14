Howery also talks about what it was like having a flamethrower on the set on ‘Free Guy’

With director Shawn Levy’s Free Guy now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Lil Rel Howery about playing the best friend of Ryan Reynolds' character in the awesome action comedy. During the interview, Howery talked about what it was like watching the film for the first time, how they really had a flamethrower on set, and when he decided he wanted to overtake Kevin Hart as the hardest working man in Hollywood.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Check out what Lil Rel Howery had to say in the player above and look for more Free Guy interviews tomorrow.

Lil Rel Howery

When did he decide he wanted to overtake Kevin Hart as the hardest working man in Hollywood?

What was his reaction seeing the finished film?

How they really had a flamethrower on set.

