American rapper Lil Wayne’s upcoming album Tha Carter VI is officially dropping on June 6, 2025. The highly anticipated project marks his thirteenth studio album and is a follow-up to the rapper’s 2018 album, Tha Carter V. Lil Wayne announced the big news at the end of a Super Bowl ad for Cetaphil. But instead of a traditional announcement, the commercial featured subtle Easter eggs which revealed the release date. The actors in the ad wore jerseys displaying the numbers 06, 06, and 25, and a door at the end read: "Do not disturb till 06-06-25, Carter VI."

While it was initially unclear if the “Lollipop” rapper was serious, his label, Republic Records confirmed the news, as reported by Variety. The news comes soon after Lil Wayne confirmed that he will not be attending the Super Bowl, which is taking place on February 9, 2025. Lil Wayne posted an Instagram Story where he told the fans that while he won’t be at the game in New Orleans, he hinted at his upcoming album release and shared that something special coming for his fans.

After Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lil Wayne took to Instagram Live and shared that he was hurt by the NFL’s decision. However, in a later appearance on The Skip Bayless Show, the rapper clarified that he has no hard feelings toward Lamar. According to Lil Wayne, he spoke to Lamar after the announcement and wished him the best of luck for his performance. However, he remains “baffled and angry” that the NFL did not ask him to perform in his very hometown.

Timotheé Chalamet and Kendrick Lamar Exchange Creative Tips Before the Super Bowl

Ahead of Lamar’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance, the rapper sat down with Dune star Timothée Chalamet to discuss his creative process. The clip of Chalamet and Lamar aired on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and featured the Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-winning rapper driving around in a Buick GNX. During the conversation, Chalamet reflected on the mental challenges of acting and how important it is to embrace failure at times.

Chalamet took the opportunity to express his admiration for Lamar and talked about how he has been a fan of his music forever. The actor noted how big of an achievement it is for the rapper to be performing at the Super Bowl. In response, Lamar confessed that he always wants to keep trying new things with his music. “I want to keep the pen moving. It’s my form of sanity,” said the “Not Like Us” singer.

Lamar also opened up about discovering himself through music. He shared that when he writes a song, he has to sit and go through many complex emotions. According to the rapper, a lot of the records he has written are about feelings that he would have never expressed if it wasn’t for music.

Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, is streaming on all major platforms. You can also stream it on Spotify.

