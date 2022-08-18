In Netflix's Look Both Ways, a young woman named Natalie (Lili Reinhart) finds herself at a crossroads when a one-night stand with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez) results in a pregnancy scare, throwing her plans for after college into jeopardy. The story then follows two parallel timelines. In the first, her test comes back negative, and she moves to LA with her friend Cara (Aisha Dee) to pursue an animation career and gets a job as an assistant to her idol, Lucy Galloway (Nia Long), while starting up a relationship with the charming Jake (David Corinswet). In the other, her test comes back positive, and she and Gabe move back in with her parents (Andrea Savage and Luke Wilson), to try and raise their daughter together.

In this interview with Collider, Reinhart and Ramirez talk about what drew them to the project, and how they found hope and comfort in the idea that no single path in life is the only one that leads to where they want to go. They also talked about how they found their creative voices again when feeling stifled, and shared their favorite scenes in the movie. You can watch the interview above or read it below.

COLLIDER: I absolutely love this movie. I love the way it plays with the question of, "What if?" because I think a lot of us have wondered that on our own. Is that question what attracted you to the project?

LILI REINHART: I don't know if the question itself attracted me to the project. I think it was more so the comfort at the end of the film that I felt after I read the script, feeling like there's a million different paths that we have the opportunity to take, and there isn't one right or wrong path. I found that inspiring, and that was a story that I wanted to tell. Because I feel like sometimes, maybe in these multiverse [stories], one's dystopian, one's bad, one's good. But I liked how in this story, both lives were good, and were satisfying and fulfilling, and had love and friendship and family. And that was what was really special to me.

DANNY RAMIREZ: The "what if" [stories], they do get my attention pretty viscerally, just because I think, I look back at my life, anybody's life, there's clear forks on the road. And I think in this one, I love that it did play with it into, "No matter what happened, you're good. You'll be fine. Not fine; you'll be great." And I think that, in and of itself, just got my attention of like "Oh I guess if I wouldn't be where I'm at right now, and the other possibility that sometimes I think, I just got lucky; when I think of the other version, I'm like, "Who knows what luck would've been on the other road as well, and what that would've been like?" And so, I think that drew me into it. And then obviously working with Lili and Wanuri were two big draws.

As much as the ending is great for both Natalie and Gabe, there is a moment where Natalie is struggling to find her own voice. And Gabe, I think, does struggle with that too, even if it's not directly addressed. Have the two of you ever had that kind of moment where you felt like your voice was getting lost in the shuffle, in everyone else's voice?

REINHART: I think it actually inspired me to write and publish my poetry book, Swimming Lessons, because I felt, at that point, creatively a bit stunted. Like I wasn't really allowed to do what I wanted creatively, in the show that I was on. I just was playing this character that I'd been playing for a while. And I just wanted to stretch my wings a little bit, but I couldn't go and film something else. I don't want to just drop an album and become a singer. So I was, "Oh, what can I do? I can write a book. I can express this other side of myself." So that was an avenue that I took to release some pent-up feelings and emotions.

RAMIREZ: That's beautiful.

REINHART: Thanks. Although I will say, I don't have regrets, but I do kind of regret publishing my poetry book.

RAMIREZ: Really?

REINHART: Yeah. Because I do feel that I published it before I was ready. Before it was ready, before I was ready. And I feel that I'm a much better writer now, and I've written so much more and so much better than from when I published this.

RAMIREZ: When's the new book dropping?

REINHART: There isn't...no.

RAMIREZ: There should.

REINHART: I've thought about it, but I'm, "It's so intimidating." It's very intimidating, but that's a whole other interview.

RAMIREZ: When's the album dropping?

REINHART: The album. Let me...I don't know.

RAMIREZ: You got pipes. I think sometimes in projects it's gotten lost within the shuffle of many people within it. But then, it also sometimes gets lost within myself. And then sometimes I'm my own worst silencer, if you will, of stopping thoughts as they're coming. Creative thoughts and the follow-through of those. So, I think that's one that, to comment on something outside of what Lili has talked about, is where I've struggled in some ways of like, "Oh, you're an idiot. You can't do that." You know? And so, trying to silence that voice to make sure that I'm confident and grounded in the things that I'm able to do. That's what I've been working through now. And it's really exciting. Because I think, once you take that one out, you then realize, "Oh, in the space where other people are also trying to silence you, that works even less." Because if you're not even listening to yourself, there might be less effective. You know? I don't know. It's all an experiment.

To wrap things up on a lighter note, what would you say is your favorite scene in this movie?

REINHART: My favorite scene?

RAMIREZ: I think it was the one that was, "Finally. This is like..." Yeah-

REINHART: Finally.

RAMIREZ: It's the biggest buildup of every single scene. The tension, and Gabe's stress of what he really wanted and versus what was happening, to me was the moment that we had to throw down in the scene. And then, at the end of it, wasn't like...

REINHART: Yeah, yeah. Yeah, I think that the ending of both relationships, them coming back together is really beautiful, when it's Jake who's left his job to get a ticket to her show. And she's so surprised that he would do that for her. And then, obviously, when Gabe and Natalie have that moment on the bridge, I love that line, when you say, "Finally," and you have a little glisten in your eye. It's so great. It's, "That is a perfect rom-com moment."

