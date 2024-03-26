The Big Picture Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sits down with the team behind Doin’ It at SXSW 2024.

Lilly Singh and Sara Zandieh discuss making their “grounded and relatable” sex comedy.

Doin It’ is about a substitute high school teacher in her 30s who’s assigned to teach sex ed, but is still a virgin herself.

Looking for a different type of sex comedy? We’ve seen countless films in the sub-genre focused on curious teens forging forward and exploring that space with gusto, but what about a film that tackles virginity as a result of a conservative upbringing? That’s exactly what director Sara Zandieh and star Lilly Singh are doing with their new movie, Doin’ It.

Singh leads as Maya. As a teenager, she’s caught in a sexually compromising position, so her mother insists the family move back to India where Maya can be taught proper discipline. In her 30s, Maya is back the US and takes a job working as a substitute high school teacher. Trouble is, she gets assigned a class she isn’t prepared to teach — sex ed. Maya is still a virgin, so in an effort to play catch-up, she and her best friend set out to have all the traditional high school experiences she missed.

While in Austin for Doin’ It’s SXSW world premiere, Zandieh and Singh swung by the Collider interview studio to revisit bringing this idea from script to screen.

Lilly Singh & Sara Zandieh Don't Struggle to Say “Sex” Anymore After Making ‘Doin’ It'

Image via SXSW

What inspired their drive to tell this particular story? Subpar sex ed classes. Zandieh began, “I think a lot of people will relate to this because there's so much to mine, because we all had high school sex ed …” Singh jumped in to add, “Or we didn’t!”

There’s a good chance one didn’t have any sex ed class at all, or they went through a subpar course. In fact, my high school health and sex ed classes were taught by my gym teacher, classes notorious for being a “tune out” opportunity because the curriculum was videos. Zandieh had a somewhat similar experience:

"My gym teacher taught us sex ed. I just watched a video about childbirth which made it in the movie. It was just a childbirth video, pamphlets on venereal diseases, just a lot of fear tactics and not a lot of information. So I think that definitely was what made us hang on to the film because we all had this experience.”

Singh continued by noting a standout quality of the film. It doesn’t just show students experiencing that class, but it also shows the consequences of such an education by telling the story from the perspective of a woman in her 30s.

"What I love about this film is that it shows you that absurdity, but it kind of shows you the consequences of that absurdity, right? Because we're dealing with an older character. You know, Maya's older, she's not a teenager, she’s not in high school, so you’re seeing that, ‘Oh, this actually has an impact on people's lives.’ And so it's kind of this character unlearning a lot of things and learning things that otherwise — I think, at least in my experience, a lot of girls and women can relate to that, probably anyone in general, but especially girls and woman I feel like there's a lot of shedding of shame and unlearning of things we've been taught and I think that's really powerful.”

Singh and Zandieh went through a shedding of shame of sorts themselves while making Doin’ It. Singh noted, “We both talk all the time about how, before this film, we struggled to say the word sex, and we both had that kind of experience. This film pushed me out of my comfort zone in so many ways.”

Image via Collider

One reason Doin’ It might have pushed Singh out of her comfort zone? While discussing how the story changed from first draft to finished film, Zandieh laughed and noted, “It got super raunchy.” Singh added:

“We kind of did a table read for a few friends and all of the friends we thought were gonna be like, ‘Oh my god,’ were like, ‘Make it dirtier!’ And that's where I realized all my friends are a bunch of freaks. Let's just say, we feel it goes there.”

So yes, Doin’ It goes there, but Singh and Zandieh were also determined to ensure the film felt grounded and had a big heart. Singh explained, “The characters are just so grounded and relatable, I think this is a very accessible movie, but then there's these heightened, outrageous moments of comedy, and I do think that kind of came in later.”

Zandieh took a moment to highlight one particular storyline that heavily contributes to the film’s heart:

“There's a really beautiful mother-daughter storyline, which kind of gave the movie a heart. I think sex comedies like this that are sincere and trying to start a sincere conversation are very, very few and far between. So I think that when we found the heart of the movie, I think [that] was also a big turning point in the development.”

Lilly Singh Wrote a “Brilliant” Meta Song for ‘Doin' It’ Because of Budget Constraints

Image via Collider

Given Doin’ It marks Singh’s first time producing a feature film, it should come as no surprise that she experienced a few filmmaking learning curves serving in that capacity. A big one? Music budgets.

“Going back to indies and money, a music budget is really tough. Music is super hard. This was a learning experience for me because I was like, ‘The song is how much?’ It was such a learning experience for me. So, our credit song was an original I wrote in two days because we didn't have money for music.”

Emphasizing what a creative feat it was for Singh to pull this off, Zandieh added:

“She was tasked with writing — and they were like, ‘And also, make it a hit.’ She wrote an original song for the movie in two days. When I heard the first version of it, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was so wowed. It's so funny, but I was also like, ‘You're a rapper? I had no idea!’”

Even more impressive, it’s not just a good song. It’s a song that reflects the story in the movie and their story making it. Here’s how Zandieh described it: “It’s telling the story of the movie, but also the making of the movie. It’s really meta. It's kind of brilliant. I mean, it's not kind of brilliant. It is really brilliant.”

Lilly Singh Explains How ‘Doin’ It’ Taught Her to Stop Hedging

Image via Collider

Not only did Singh learn quite a bit about music budgets and crafting an original song for a feature film, but she also picked up a new filmmaking tool that will undoubtedly make her a producing force on all of her future projects — she learned how to say what she means, and say it with authority. She explained:

“It’s my first time producing a film as well. When I reflect back on this experience, there were times where, and this is honestly a testament to being a woman, something I've really learned on this project was I do have the tendency, the term is called ‘hedging’ I've learned. When I say something, I say it in way too many words in a whole bunch of, ‘I think it should maybe be like this because maybe something …’ I do a lot of that and I'm like, ‘Oh, you know what’s way more efficient? To be like, this should be like this. I want this like this.' So as a producer, I really learned just to — and I hate wording it this way, but this is the easiest way to understand, speak how a man would speak, honestly. There was a lot of men on set where I was like, ‘Oh, the way you just said that is very clear, and for some reason my brain is telling me I can't say it like that.’ But through this experience, I don't know if you've noticed, but towards the end of the movie, I was very much like, ‘This needs to happen. This is the way this should happen,’ and I was not like that at the beginning of the film. I’m gonna take that to all of my future projects because I don't think being straightforward is being rude. I think you can mean what you say without being mean.”

Looking for more from Zandieh and Singh on their experience making Doin’ It? You can find just that in the video interview at the top of this article!