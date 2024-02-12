The Big Picture Collider has exclusively learned that Lilly Wachowski is set to direct Trash Mountain starring Caleb Hearon.

The story follows a gay man who returns to rural Missouri to deal with his father's hoarder estate after his death.

Wachowski last directed a film in 2015.

Collider has learned that Lilly Wachowski has her eyes set on her next project. We can reveal that Wachowski is set to direct Trash Mountain, which will star Caleb Hearon, a rising star in the world of comedy. Casting for the project is currently underway under the watchful eye of producer Colin Trevorrow, perhaps best known for his work directing Jurassic World and Safety Not Guaranteed, whose production company Metronome Film Co. is currently developing multiple projects, including Atlantis for Skydance, the sci-fi series Halcyon, and the recently announced Deep Cover, the London-set crime comedy, both set for Amazon. The film is also being produced with Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev at Sight Unseen.

Hearon wrote the script alongside Ruby Caster, and will lead the project. The story follows a gay Chicago man in his 20s who must return to rural Missouri to deal with the death of his father — an obsessive hoarder who has left a house full of items, some valuable and some not so, to pick through. It is said to be a hilarious, warm, and emotional script that both Wachowski and Trevorrow immediately committed to upon reading for the first time.

The project will mark Lilly's solo directorial debut for a feature film, and her first time behind the camera since 2015's Jupiter Ascending. Her most recent work was functioning as the showrunner, writer, and director on Work in Progress, which ran for two seasons on Showtime and starred Abby McEnany and Julia Sweeney. The series currently has a 100% Certified Fresh approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator website. Lilly is, of course, best known for her pioneering work on The Matrix films with her sister, Lana. The pair wrote and co-directed the first three films in the iconic trilogy, with Lana taking over sole responsibility for 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

“When my pal Caleb Hearon sent me ‘Trash Mountain’ I leapt at the chance to direct it. So beautiful and sad and funny! Queer representation and stories are vital at this time as we are being shoved further into the margins. Our amazing writers, Caleb and Ruby are a shining light in all this dang darkness," said Wachowski, in a statement to Collider. Trevorrow added, “Caleb Hearon and Ruby Caster are true originals and Lilly Wachowski is a living legend. I’m insanely lucky to call them collaborators and friends.”

Who Is Caleb Hearon?

Hearon is a rising star in the comedy world. He currently works as a writer for Netflix's Human Resources, a spin-off of Big Mouth. He recently shot a pilot for TBS called Space, where he will be a series regular, and will appear in I Used to Be Funny, the feature directorial debut of Ally Pankiw (Feel Good, The Great, Shrill). In 2020, he was named one of the Top Comics to Watch by Variety, and Just For Laughs named him one of their New Faces: Creators.

He also appeared as a guest star on Wachowski's Work in Progress, and has made appearances on FX's Fargo, as well as appearing alongside Phoebe Bridgers in MUNA's music video for the song "Silk Chiffon." Hearon is currently on a comedy tour of the United States, while his recent shows in London attracted the likes of Florence Pugh and Dan Levy. You can see Hearon performing stand-up in the video above.

Stay tuned to Collider for further details on Trash Mountain.