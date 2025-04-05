Ahead of the release of the film’s live-action adaptation, slated for a release in theaters on May 23, 2025, Disney is treating fans to an extra helping of island fun with the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray debut of Lilo & Stitch on May 6, 2025.

Besides a sparkling new transfer, the 4K edition includes a bounty of bonus materials to satisfy every Disney devotee. For starters, the disc’s key offerings, in addition to the 4K version, would be deleted scenes, Hula lessons, and a special feature charting Stitch’s whimsical cameos in other Disney stories throughout the years. But that’s not all — the release will also include extra Elvis-inspired tunes, a behind-the-scenes featurette, audio commentary, and a DisneyPedia which will help all Disney-geeks understand all the different islands from the film.

This beloved 2002 classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the adventures of Lilo, a spirited young Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, the mischievous alien experiment she adopts. The animated film is set against vibrant watercolor backdrops, and its story weaves a tender message of family and belonging, perfectly summed up by the film’s enduring catchphrase, “‛Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind.” Now, as anticipation builds for the upcoming live-action adaptation, this upgraded release offers a perfect opportunity to revisit — or discover — why Stitch is touted as “cute and fluffy” by fans everywhere.

