As this year marks the perfect time to revisit our childhood, Funko's booth at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) features an extensive Blockbuster Rewind display, delivering a wide selection of classic popular culture collectibles. Of course, with Lilo & Stitch getting the live-action treatment, the iconic extraterrestrial creature returns in the form of a retro-inspired miniature figure, bringing back Lilo's alien pal through VHS-style packaging.

From The Little Mermaid and Barbie to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and some horror icons returning for a sequel, 2023's entertainment scene has superbly provided a strong wave of nostalgia. Even better, while everything we know about the upcoming Lilo & Stitch reboot is still limited, Funko has recreated Stitch with a VHS-inspired box to capture the vintage feel of centuries-old cassette tapes. Available for purchase on Hot Topic, the Stitch Pop figure costs $16.90.

Funko Pop Is Known for Its Nostalgic Appeal

In addition to producing a wide array of collections inspired by the latest movies, games, or television series, the American company is perhaps best known for its massive selection of classic pop culture figures. While riding along on nostalgia proves to be an effective selling point, its affordable yet playful take on several icons has certainly caught consumers' attention, gaining a loyal following of collectors over the years. For this year's SDCC, moreover, the company enticed fans through its Funkoville booth, with plenty of collections to choose from; some figures also come with VHS covers to further encapsulate an old video rental store. On top of the collectibles — which include Toy Story, Pinnochio, Jurassic Park, Scream, and even the newcomer M3GAN — Funko's SDCC panel also resembles Blockbuster Video to offer visitors a nostalgic trip to the now-defunct store chain.

Related: Funko Reveals Unmissable SDCC Booth with 'Scream,' 'M3GAN,' & Iconic Blockbuster VHS Cases

The miniature figure of Stitch is just one of the many Rewind collections Funko has produced, with the specific goal of delivering nostalgia through VHS clamshell case design. Collectors can visit Funko's official page, which offers overwhelming Rewind collections, including Scooby-Doo, Alice in Wonderland, and Ghostbusters, to mention a few.

What Viewers Can Expect From The Upcoming Lilo & Stitch Reboot?

Beyond Dean Fleischer Camp onboard to direct the upcoming film, other details about the 2024 live-action remake remain unknown at this point, given that it is still in its early stages of production. However, the upcomign film has cast Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with Sydney Elizebeth Agudong joining to portray Lilo's oldest sister, Nani. Chris Sanders will be lending his voice to the titular Stitch, while Zach Galifianakis will serve as Stitch's mad scientist creator, Dr. Jumba Jookiba.

Completing the cast are Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena, Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, and Billy Magnussen as the voice for Agent Pleakley, along with Amy Hill playing a new character named Tūtū. Check out the new Funko Pop below, and Collider's coverage of Funko's SDCC booth below: