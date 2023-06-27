Jason Scott Lee, known for his role as the original star of Lilo & Stitch and the voice of David, is set to make a special cameo appearance in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation, the actor has revealed. Speculation regarding Lee's inclusion in the live-action remake has been circulating for several months. It was only recently that the actor personally affirmed it during his appearance on the latest episode of the Kyle Meredith With... podcast. Notably, he inadvertently revealed his character, so if you prefer to be surprised by Lee's appearance, take this as your heads up.

“I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,'” Scott said. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun. I’m playing the Luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get to see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

Who's Involved With the Lilo & Stitch Reboot?

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation is shaping up with an impressive cast lineup. Tia Carrere, known for her portrayal of Nani's voice in the original film, is not only returning but taking on a fresh role as Mrs. Kekoa in the new movie. Chris Sanders, the writer and director of the original film, will be reprising his role, lending his voice once again to the mischievous genetic experiment known as Stitch, or Experiment 626. Sanders' return promises to bring the same charm and magic that made the animated version so beloved.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: 'Lilo and Stitch': Were Lilo and Nani’s Parents in the CIA?

The cast continues to impress with a mix of established actors and rising stars. Maia Kealoha, a newcomer, will take on the role of Lilo, the spirited young girl whose bond with Stitch forms the heart of the story. Zach Galifianakis will bring his unique humor to the role of Jumba, while Billy Magnussen takes on the role of his sidekick, the quirky Pleakley.

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong steps into the shoes of Nani, the caring older sister, while Kaipot Dudoit portrays the character of David, originally played by Lee. Rounding out the cast is Courtney B. Vance, who will grace the screen as Cobra Bubbles. Guiding the project is director Dean Fleischer-Camp, renowned for his Oscar-nominated work on the incredible Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.

No release date has been announced for the film, but production is currently ongoing in Hawaii. Lilo & Stitch is set to be a Disney+ release, stay tuned at Collider for more as it becomes available.