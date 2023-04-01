Disney Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add Stitch to their collection. Funko (via Entertainment Earth) has revealed a new figure of the Lilo & Stitch character, which will be released in August 2023. This figure of Stitch has a sad expression. His ears are also down, and he is looking down at the ground. Stitch is also wearing a plunger on the top of his head.

The figure measures at 3 and 3/4-inches in height, and comes packaged in a window display box. It is also a limited edition figure, which means fans of the Elvis-loving alien will want to get their hands on this as soon as possible.

In the 2002 animated Lilo & Stitch, Stitch (Chris Sanders) was originally created by the alien mad scientist Jumba Jookiba (David Ogden Stiers) as Experiment 626. His original purpose was to cause chaos and destruction. However, Stitch escaped and traveled to Earth. He was later adopted by a young girl named Lilo (Daveigh Chase) who mistakenly thought that the alien was a dog. At the same time, Jumba and the alien agent Pleakley (Kevin McDonald) were assigned to find Stitch and bring him back to the Galactic Federation. Although Lilo's sister and guardian Nani (Tia Carrere) was originally against keeping Stitch, she grew to accept him after he saved Lilo from the alien Gantu (Kevin Michael Richardson).

The 2002 film was the beginning of what would become a franchise. The film led to three sequels: Stitch! The Movie (2003), Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005), and Leroy & Stitch (2006). An animated series, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, ran from 2003-2006. In the series, Lilo and Stitch worked together to find Jumba's 625 other experiments, which had been released on Earth. Jumba and Pleakly were also living with Lilo, Stitch, and Nani, and would help them in finding the other experiments. Throughout the series, Lilo and Stitch would have to go up against the alien villain Dr. Hämsterviel (Jeff Bennett), who wanted the other 625 experiments for himself. During its run, the series featured crossovers with characters from other Disney animated series, including Recess and The Proud Family. Two other animated television series based on the film were also produced: Stitch! and Stitch & Ai. Considering the franchise's Disney legacy and Stitch's fan favorite status, this is one figure fans will want to get

Lilo & Stitch Will Be Getting a Live-Action Remake

Lilo & Stitch will be one of Disney's next animated films to be remade in live action. The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. Camp previously directed the 2021 film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The film's screenplay will be written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. Zach Galifianakis will star in the film, alongside Maia Kealoha, who will play Lilo. At the moment, the character Galifianakis will be playing has not yet been revealed. A release date for the live action remake has not been announced.

The Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Plunger Pop! Figure will be released in August 2023. It is currently available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth. In the meantime, check out the figure below: