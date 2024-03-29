The Big Picture Disney is converting Lilo and Stitch into a live-action feature, but first they're releasing new Funko Pops!

The live-action cast includes Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, and newcomer Kaipo Dudoit.

The film is expected to follow the original storyline focusing on family, love, and trust.

Lilo and Stitch are undeniably a fan-favorite duo across the globe. The story of an orphan girl who adopted an extraterrestrial creature as her dog is well-known and well-loved which has propelled the animated film to now turn into a live-action feature. Meanwhile, the franchise is expanding with new Funko Pops! The new figurines see Stitch dressed as classic Disney characters, and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

In one figurine he’s dressed as the Beast from Beauty and the Beast complete with a rose in his hand, another sees him as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, another figurine sees him embracing his dog identity with 101 Dalmatian costume, while another sees him as Simba from The Lion King. The line also includes Mystery Minis and Plushies.

What Do We Know About the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Adaptation?

Close

Disney has been on a spree to convert its classic animated movies into live-action movies. Lilo and Stitch live-action was announced back in 2023 and has been filming for a while, previously revealed set video saw the cast hard at work on location in Maui. The feature has found its Lilo in young actor Maia Kealoha, Nani in Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, and David in newcomer Kaipo Dudoit.

The live-action is helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who made a big splash with the Oscar-nominated live-action/CGI-animation hybrid with Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. He directs from a screenplay co-written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the film is assumed to follow much of the original storyline which starts with Lilo adopting the extraterrestrial creature and naming him Stitch and is wrapped up in the themes of family, love, and trust.

Recently, actor Billy Magnussen who will be seen as Pleakley in the live-action feature, teased that the live-action cannot be compared with the original classic and that it’s being made with a lot of heart. “I don’t think you can compare pieces of art to each other. I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it’s a story about connection and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project.”

Lilo and Stitch do not have a release date yet, you can check out the new Pops here and know more about the film with our guide here.