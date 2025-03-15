Snow White is the latest in what's proven to be a long line of Disney’s animated classics that have been adapted for live action. It's a trend that began over 30 years ago with Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book in 1994 (not a true remake – that would be 2016's The Jungle Book – but close enough). The film has already endured more than its share of criticism, largely unfair given it hasn't even been released yet, but that's beside the point. As I see it, whether Snow White is good or not is irrelevant.

The practice of raiding their extensive animated catalog for live action smacks of laziness, leaning on their legacy for projects instead of forging new classics. At least Mufasa: The Lion King has an original story that dovetails into the beloved 1994 film The Lion King. But after watching the teaser trailer for Lilo & Stitch, Disney may have made me change my mind.

The 'Lilo and Stitch' Trailer Promises a Winning Blend of the New and the Familiar

The post-Renaissance era of Disney animation would see the studio, which had risen to unprecedented highs with a string of critically acclaimed box-office successes between 1989 and 1999, get knocked off the proverbial high horse. Films like Dinosaur and Treasure Planet didn't connect with moviegoers, and couldn't compete with The Boy Who Lived, or Frodo and Gollum. Disney needed a win, and they took a gamble with a film that combined the heartwarming nature of their classics with a crazed, furry alien creature that reveled in chaos – and they got it.

Lilo & Stitch found that sweet spot between tradition and progress, and the trailer for the live-action adaptation promises much the same... and more. What's obvious from the start is that Lilo & Stitch isn't a shot-for-shot remake, which has plagued other adaptations, with The Lion King arguably the biggest culprit. Many of the familiar bits are there, including Stitch's (Chris Sanders) escape, the "transformation" into a dog, the interactions between Stitch and Lilo (Maia Kealoha). But interspersed throughout are new scenes that are already priceless, with Stitch slamming the fridge door in Nani's (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) face and Stitch's response to being questioned if he's a dog – the casual removal of his collar paired with the most sarcastic "ruff" I've ever heard – standing as my personal favorites so far.

'Lilo and Stitch' Borrows Another Winning Element from the Original