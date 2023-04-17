Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is taking shape as the feature continues to bulk up its casting. Shortly after announcing Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as Nani, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that newcomer Kahiau Machado is the latest addition to the movie. Machado will play David Kawena, Nani's love interest. Previous casting includes newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Zach Galifianakis, and Billy Magnussen.

While plot details about the remake are being kept quiet, it's likely audiences can expect it to follow a similar story, largely given the trend of many live-action Disney movies. The original animated feature, which first premiered in the early 2000s, follows its title characters, both of whom are outcasts in their own ways. Lilo is a young Hawaiian girl who's raised by her 19-year-old sister Nani after their parents died. Struggling to connect with others, Lilo soon finds a kindred spirit in Stitch, a dog-like alien and unauthorized experiment who crash lands on Earth. After taking Stitch in, he and Lilo form a close bond as they try to protect Stitch from others chasing him.

Who Is David Kawena?

As mentioned, David is a love interest for Nani who eventually becomes her boyfriend. He first appeared in the original movie working as a fire performer. One of a handful of prominent human characters, David faces similar challenges as Nani, especially when it comes to finding a job. He's a big-hearted person who supports Nani however he can. Moreover, he shows just as much kindness to Lilo, soon coming to view her as a little sister that he watches out for.

Following the animated feature's release, Lilo & Stitch went on to receive a two-season television series that expanded the adventures of the two friends as well as shed more light on secondary characters. It then later received a total of three more animated features. In the twenty years since its inception, the franchise continues to be a memorable addition to the Disney universe, thanks to its endearing characters and continually relevant themes.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch marks the feature writing debut of Chris Kekaniokelani Bright. It is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who recently found widespread acclaim with Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Rideback's Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin produce, with the company's Ryan Halprin as executive producer.

The Lilo & Stitch remake has not set a release date but will debut on Disney+. Previous inclusions to the franchise are available to watch on the streamer.