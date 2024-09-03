Billy Magnussen is set to bring the beloved character Pleakley to life in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, a film that holds a special place in the hearts of many. The original 2002 animated movie tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopts what she believes to be a dog, only to discover that it’s actually an alien experiment named Stitch. The film explores themes of family, friendship, and acceptance, with the iconic line, “Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten,” at its heart.

In the live-action adaptation, Magnussen plays Pleakley, an eccentric alien tasked with capturing Stitch but who ultimately falls in love with Earth and all its quirks. While stopping by Collider to discuss his new film Coup!, Magnussen shared his enthusiasm for the Disney role while chatting with Steve Weintraub, explaining that the chance to riff with a comic icon like Zach Galifianakis wasn't one to look down his nose at. He said:

“Being an alien with Zach Galifianakis in Hawaii, I'm not upset. I'm not upset at all about that. The opportunity to play such a character as Pleakley and just be crazy, which I love doing, was a gift. I don't know even what I can say or really do. It was a treat. I can't express it. I've been finally doing some ADR stuff for the film, and I'm like, “Oh, it’s gonna be good.” It's gonna be good."

Upon being asked if it was a role that meant tapping into both his imagination and his childhood self, Magnussen said, “100%! I'm an alien who loves Earth and is excited about everything it has to offer, even the grim things.” He also spoke fondly of his time on set, particularly his interactions with Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo. “If I can make the little girl laugh, I was like, ‘I'm doing it right!’” he remarked, highlighting the joy he found in bringing the character to life.

Billy Magnussen Doesn't Want You to Compare 'Lilo & Stitch' With the Original

When asked how the live-action adaptation compares to the original animated film, Magnussen stressed that the new film should be seen as its own story. “I hope they embrace it as its own story. When they make these live-action films, sometimes I think people hold on to what the other one was, and they're not in competition,” he explained. He believes the film celebrates the same core themes of family and belonging that made the original so special and hopes audiences will approach it with an open mind.

Magnussen concluded by emphasizing that this adaptation is about “finding family and friends, being an outcast, and finding your community and your family. I would hope you wouldn't fight that, and embrace that.”

