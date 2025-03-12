A new trailer for Lilo & Stitch has been released by Disney. The live-action remake of the 2002 animated production will reunite audiences with the characters they have come to know and love over the course of two decades. After launching stories such as Mufasa: The Lion King and Mulan, Disney is ready to keep the momentum going when it comes to their remakes of animated tales that became instant classics. The new trailer for Lilo & Stitch prepares audiences for when the movie premieres in theaters this Memorial Day weekend. Nothing will stop the adorable alien from finding a loving family on Earth.

The new trailer for Lilo & Stitch quickly reminds viewers of how the premise of this story works. A dangerous alien experiment escapes from the control the United Galactic Federation, with the Grand Councilwoman (voiced by Hannah Waddingham this time around) doing everything in her power to get the creature back. Stitch lands in Hawaii, where Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and Nani (Sydney Agudong) debate whether to keep the intruder or not. The incident sets the stage for an unpredictable adventure that has managed to remain in the heart of audiences for around twenty years.

Disney selected Dean Fleischer Camp to direct the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch. The filmmaker previously worked on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a highly acclaimed story that featured the talent of Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini. The talent on display in the movie that was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards must have impressed Disney enough in order to allow Camp to grab a hold of one of the studio's most beloved stories.

The Success of Disney's Live-Action Remakes

Lilo & Stitch is only one of the live-action remakes Disney is currently working on. Productions such as The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast have proven that audiences are hungry for new iterations of their favorite stories. The next step for the company will be the premiere of Snow White, the film featuring Rachel Zegler as the titular princess. After that, the studio will focus on the development of a remake of Tangled directed by Michael Gracey, who has impressed the world with beautiful sequences in both The Greatest Showman and the recent Better Man.

Lilo & Stitch premieres in theaters in the United States on May 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.