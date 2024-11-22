Stitch (Chris Sanders) is back in town. Disney has released a new poster for their live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation, which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 23, 2025. Audiences can get a more detailed look at the alien's new design. Stitch's appearance in the upcoming movie is meant to be more realistic than what was seen in the animated movie that was released more than two decades ago. It's time for one of the most beloved characters in the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios to return to the big screen in what has the potential to become a massive summer blockbuster.

Lilo & Stitch will tell the story of the young girl played by Maia Kealoha, and how destiny will lead her to an unpredictable friendship with a creature from another planet. Lilo has always been a lonely child. And just when things aren't easy with her older sister, Nani (Sydney Agudong), Stitch's arrival will make everything more complicated for the siblings. Nevertheless, both Lilo and Nani will learn the true meaning of family when they attempt to rescue Stitch from intergalactic forces who want to perform experiments on him. A beloved Disney classic will come back to life in a whole new way next summer.

The cast of Lilo & Stitch will also include Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen. The Hangover star will step into the shoes of Doctor Jumba Jookiba, the alien who originally created Stitch in a laboratory. Galifianakis recently portrayed a fictional version of himself in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. Billy Magnussen will star in Lilo & Stitch as Agent Pleakley. The United Galactic Federation agent is known in the animated movie for claiming to be an expert on Earth while not knowing much about our planet and its culture.

Who Directed 'Lilo & Stitch'?

The upcoming version of Lilo & Stitch was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. Before signing on to bring a beloved Disney classic back to the big screen, the filmmaker worked on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The acclaimed film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Not only did the studio select a talented director to tackle their live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, but there's a reason why the studio has decided to release the movie in late May. The Memorial Day slot on the calendar previously led the live-action version of Aladdin to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. It remains to be seen if Lilo & Stitch will manage to do the same.

You can check out the new poster from Lilo & Stitch below, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025: