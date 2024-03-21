The Big Picture Billy Magnussen promises the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch will be treated with love and respect.

Original cast members return for the new project, alongside a few new faces including Zach Galifianakis and Courtney B. Vance.

The movie, focusing on connection and friendship, is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Billy Magnussen has a promise for Lilo & Stitch fans who may be a bit wary of the upcoming live-action adaptation - the creative team is treating it like a member of their family. During a recent conversation with Games Radar, the Bridge of Spies actor opened up about his time working on the Dean Fleischer Camp-helmed title and had a message for the dedicated fandom who have both championed and looked on with a touch of anxiety as the film moved forward at Disney, concerned about how it would live up to the animated title that stole hearts around the world in 2002. In his interview, Magnussen said,

“I don’t think you can compare pieces of art to each other. I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it’s a story about connection and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project.”

With those comments, Magnussen, who will appear in Lilo & Stitch’s live-action remake as the voice of Peakley, certainly helped to lessen worries coming from audiences that the movie might change too much of the original’s plot. The movie, which strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever struggled to fit in, will center around Lilo Pelekai (Maia Kealoha), a young girl who has a tough time finding her corner of the world. When her life goes on a crash course with Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders), an alien with all the mannerisms of a dog, the pair learn all about life and the meaning of family as they outrun aliens and social workers.

Who Else Is Working On The Live Action Adaptation Of ‘Lilo & Stitch’?

Close

Along with Sanders, who originated the role of Stitch in the animated flick, several other members of the first film are back for second rounds via Disney’s latest live-action adaptation. Tia Carrere returns to the fold but not to reprise her role as Lilo’s sister and guardian, but instead as a social worker named Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill, who previously lent her vocal talents as Mrs. Hasagawa, will step into the role of Tūtū, an elderly character written specifically for the new version. The trio will be joined by a handful of newbies including Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover trilogy), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Kaipo Dudoit (My Partner), Jason Scott Lee (The Jungle Book), and Sydney Agudong.

Lilo & Stitch is slated for an arrival on Disney+ later this year with no specific date set at this time. Learn more about the project here in our handy guide.