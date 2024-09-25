Did you know that the same person who voices everyone's favorite blue troublemaker in Lilo & Stitch is also the co-director and co-writer of the film? We have animation industry legend Chris Sanders to thank for that bit of trivia, as he has consistently voiced the beloved character of Stitch ever since the 2002 film, even in other forms of media like straight to VOD sequels, television shows, video games, theme park attractions, and more. With such an iconic character and an equally iconic voice to go along with him, it should come as no surprise that Sanders will be reprising the role in the upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. While promoting his new critically acclaimed feature film The Wild Robot, Sanders recently shared a brief update on his excitement about returning to the world of Lilo & Stitch in a conversation with Collider's own Steve Weintraub.

When asked about Stitch's legacy as a character and what it was like to voice the beloved Disney icon again in the upcoming remake, Sanders had the following response:

"I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice. I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character."

The tale of Lilo & Stitch is a funny, heartfelt, and sometimes heartbreaking tale about two unlikely friends. The first is a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo (Daveigh Chase) — an outcast who is in danger of being separated from her big sister and guardian, Nani (Tia Carrere), by social services. The second is Stitch (Chris Sanders) — a rogue alien experiment who crash lands on Kaua'i and starts to wreak havoc. After mistaking Stitch for a dog, Lilo soon forms a lifelong bond with the alien and the two end up being instrumental in helping each other with their own personal struggles.

'Lilo & Stitch' Isn't the Only Chris Sanders Film Getting the Live-Action Treatment

Chris Sanders is in a unique position as a filmmaker, as not one, but two of his feature films are getting the live-action treatment. In addition to Lilo & Stitch, Dreamworks is getting into the live-action game with a remake of How to Train Your Dragon — one of the animation giant's most revered films. For the first time ever, Toothless will be soaring onto the big screen in live-action, and should the film be a success, we could see even more Dreamworks stories get the same treatment.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch remake is set to release in 2025. You can see a sneak peek of Stitch's new live-action look and Chris Sanders' returning performance in the teaser below. The original film is available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our chat with Sanders.

Lilo & Stitch A young and parentless girl adopts a 'dog' from the local pound, completely unaware that it's supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that's taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. Release Date June 21, 2002 Director Dean DeBlois , Chris Sanders Cast Daveigh Chase , Chris Sanders , Tia Carrere , David Ogden Stiers , Kevin McDonald , Ving Rhames Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Dean DeBlois

