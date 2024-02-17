The Big Picture Maia Kealoha is set to star as Lilo in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, with an amazing ensemble cast joining her.

Original Lilo & Stitch writer & co-director Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch in the new adaptation.

A TikTok video shows behind-the-scenes in Maui, capturing the magic of bringing Disney's beloved classic to life.

There's a new member of the Ohana coming in as we've just been given our first glimpse at Maia Kealoha on the set of Disney's live-action adaptation of their beloved animated classic Lilo & Stitch. The youngster is taking on the title role as the little Hawaiian girl who finds a blue alien and adopts him as part of her family, and from this footage she absolutely looks the part. Shot on location in Maui, the TikTok video shows crew hard at work constructing the set that will bring Disney's Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride of life.

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong has been cast as Lilo's older sister, Nani, joining the young lead actress. The ensemble is rounded out with Kaipo Duidot portraying David Kawena, Courtney B. Vance taking on the role of Cobra Bubbles, and Billy Magnussen as Pleakley. Zach Galifianakis will voice Jumba, while Amy Hill is set to portray a newly introduced character named Tūtū. Chris Sanders, known for writing the original movie and providing the voice for Stitch, will reprise his role as the voice of Experiment 626. Additionally, Tia Carrere, the original voice of Nani, returns in a new role as Mrs. Kekoa, marking another original cast member's return.

The original animated film from 2002 follows the life of a young, lonely girl named Lilo who adopts what she thinks is a dog from a local animal shelter. This "dog" is actually Stitch, a genetically engineered alien creature known as Experiment 626, who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Stitch is designed to cause chaos and destruction, but through his bond with Lilo, he learns the value of 'ohana, a Hawaiian term for family, which means that no one gets left behind or forgotten.

'Lilo & Stitch's Legacy Is Undeniable

The film's legacy is enormous, as it spawned several sequels, a television series, and merchandise, solidifying its place in Disney's pantheon of classic animated films. Its influence is evident in the continued popularity of its characters, particularly Stitch, who has become an iconic Disney character in his own right. While we wait for confirmation on both the release date, and whether the film will release theatrically or via Disney+. Check out the TikTok set video below: