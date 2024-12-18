The new version of Lilo & Stitch will continue the legacy of the animated film through its marketing campaign. A new teaser for the live-action Disney production has been released, making an homage to the marketing from the original film and mashing up with another Disney favorite. Stitch (Chris Sanders) can be seen being carried in a way that makes him look like he's a part of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King. The parody teaser comes more than two decades after previews for the original Lilo & Stitch featured the character visiting the worlds of other Disney classics. Even if this version of Stitch looks different, his desire to disrupt order remains the same.

Lilo & Stitch will follow the young girl played by Maia Kealoha. Even though Lilo lives with her older sister, Nani (Sydney Agudong), the movie's protagonist has always felt lonely. But everything will change for her once Stitch enters the picture. The adorable alien is a fugitive, and with nowhere else to hide, he becomes Lilo's pet. The friendship between the characters will come at a price. Members of the United Galactic Federation will come to Earth to retrieve Stitch. It's up to Lilo and Nani to save their new friend before it's too late.

Disney is looking to build new stars with this version of Lilo & Stitch, but the studio has also cast industry veterans for their latest live-action remake. Zach Galifianakis will voice the unpredictable Doctor Jumba Jookiba — the scientist was portrayed by David Ogden Stears in the animated feature. Of course, Jumba wouldn't come to Earth without supervision. Billy Magnussen has been cast as the voice of Agent Pleakley, an expert in Earth's culture and nature.

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes

Lilo & Stitch is only one of the live-action remakes Disney is currently working on. A new version of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler will premiere in theaters on March 21. Beyond that, the studio has planned a July 10, 2026, release date for a new version of Moana to take over the big screen. If Lilo & Stitch manages to become a success at the global box office, there are other stories waiting to be produced. A live-action iteration of Tangled has entered development at the studio. Michael Gracey has been tapped to direct Rapunzel's journey.

You can check out the new teaser for Lilo & Stitch above, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025.