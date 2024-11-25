A new teaser for the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch has been released. The movie won't be released in theaters until next summer, but the studio wants audiences to know that it's coming as they head out to see Moana 2 starting this week. The new teaser for Lilo & Stitch shows the titular alien destroying sand castles on the beach — the new footage references promotional material of the original animated movie with Stitch destroying the Walt Disney Studios logo. Those trailers featured Stitch interfering in crucial moments of other Disney classics, such as Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

Lilo & Stitch will follow the story of the young girl portrayed by Maia Kealoha. Lilo's social life isn't exactly going as any kid hopes it might, but everything will change once Stitch crashes on our planet. The friendship between the blue alien and the charismatic girl will be the backbone of this narrative. Dean Fleischer Camp will direct the upcoming live-action remake for Disney. Before diving deep into the friendship between a human girl and an unpredictable alien, the filmmaker worked on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

The cast of the upcoming version of Lilo & Stitch will also include Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen. Galifianakis might be known around the world for his role in the Hangover movies, but he'll step into the shoes of Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for creating Stitch, while Billy Magnussen will play his companion Agent Pleakley. The alien is supposed to be an expert on Earth and human culture, but once he arrives on our planet, he will realize nothing is like the things he used to study.

Disney's Packed Summer

Lilo & Stitch will be just one of the projects Disney is preparing for next year's summer movie season. The studio will release Thunderbolts* a few weeks before Lilo & Stitch arrives on the big screen. After that, Elio will delight viewers with the story of a young boy who finds himself involved with many alien communities. The season will peak with the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Regardless of the action-packed stories Disney will be launching in a few months, there's no denying that audiences are ready to enjoy Lilo & Stitch once again.

You can check out the new teaser for Lilo & Stitch below, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025. The original animated feature is available on Disney+.

