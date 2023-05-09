"Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind." Disney's Lilo & Stich so eloquently taught the world this fact in 2002, but despite their definitive statement, the leading sisters, Nani (Tia Carrere) and Lilo (Daveigh Chase), don't live in an undivided nuclear family. In fact, two important members have seemingly already left the rest behind. Nani and Lilo's parents are nowhere to be seen throughout the film. The sisters show each other great loyalty and are determined to remain together, but their family is already broken. The film's plot depends on their parents being gone as Nani attempts to prove that she can care for Lilo despite being so young herself. However, the absence of their parents isn't addressed aside from a mention of a fatal car crash before the events of the film. And, despite the two sequels and a spin-off show about these characters, little is known about the girls' parents. This gaping hole is innocent enough, especially considering Lilo and Nani are hardly the first Disney orphans whose tragic past gets little explanation. However, unlike the others, the fact that their parents are gone sets up the entire story, which draws more attention to their situation. So as Nani takes care of Lilo on her own and fights to keep her last bit of family in one piece, fans are left to wonder about the enigmatic figures that are Nani and Lilo's parents.

One wild theory suggests that there is more to these virtually nonexistent characters than expected. Looking at scattered evidence, some fans theorize that one or both of their parents could have worked in the CIA before their untimely death. Without more explanation, the idea seems farfetched, yet several things in the movie seem to fit. The theory suggests that the eccentric collection of books in their house is a result of a variety of cases for which their dad, mom, or both needed niche knowledge. This could also be the source of Lilo's interest in photography. However, the most significant piece of evidence cited in the theory is the character of Cobra Bubbles (Ving Rhames). As dissonant as his name suggests, the social worker assigned to Lilo's case seems out of place throughout the film. Yet Bubbles is exactly who they need as the situation with Stitch (Chris Sanders) escalates. This large threatening man proves to have a softer side, but this theory claims he's more than that and perhaps explains how an accomplished CIA agent ended up as a social worker in Hawaii.

RELATED: How ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Deftly Portrayed the Modern Lives of Native Hawaiians

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Needs Bubbles, but Why Is He There?

Image via Disney

Once a CIA agent with experience in extraterrestrial beings, Bubbles is exactly the person the sisters need in their specific situation, but he arrives before things take a turn. Going from the CIA to social work is a major career change, especially for someone still capable of handling dangerous situations. He had an illustrious career, with the United Galactic Federation's Grand Councilwoman (Zoe Caldwell) remembering him decades later, but he gave it up. Bubbles isn't elderly, and this is not his retirement. Nor does he seem to be in poor standing with the agency, as he's managed to maintain some connections. So why leave an important job in the CIA to become a social worker? If Nani and Lilo's parents were in the CIA as well, Bubbles could be an old coworker, friend, or even partner, who wants to protect the girls in honor of their parents.

It would motivate his significant life change, or better yet, give a reason for him to pretend to be a social worker to check up on the girls. When the Grand Councilwoman promises aliens will be visiting Stitch in his new home, Bubbles says that will be hard to explain to "headquarters." This is odd phrasing for a social work office, and Bubbles would know better than to give information about aliens to unqualified people. It's possible that Bubbles is still working for the CIA, and his career in social work is a cover to keep an eye on Nani and Lilo.

Bubbles isn't a typical social worker. Lilo's life with Nani is less than ideal for such a small child. But rather than separate the girls, Bubbles gives Nani three days to prove herself. This second chance is generous for his position. Though Nani has many strikes against her, Bubbles only takes Lilo from Nani when he believes it is a life-or-death situation, excusing much from the young caretakers. Of course, a child should be with family when possible, but Bubbles gave Nani more grace than would be expected. This could be explained if he were a friend of their parents. Choosing to look out for the girls and actively trying to keep them together until the situation becomes dire points to a unique connection between them, and this is as good a guess as any. After the events of the film, Bubbles seems to become close to them, helping rebuild their house and attending birthday parties. Such behavior is above and beyond for a social worker, making it clear that this isn't just another job for Bubbles. Perhaps, it's the very reason he (temporarily) became a social worker.

What Other Evidence Is in 'Lilo & Stitch'?

Image via Disney

While Bubbles' story is the theory's primary evidence, other things seem to fit. In the film, Stitch is seen looking through the random books in the house. These include books on oyster farming, fire eating, and maps of Iowa. Little connects these, nor is there a reason for them to be sitting around the house unless the girls' parents needed them at some point. These books could be from various cases where they needed to know random information. An eclectic range of knowledge, but it's possible. Another piece of evidence sighted is Lilo's love of photography. The theory suggests that, in certain cases, Lilo was brought along as cover while they did surveillance. Together, they took pictures her parents could use while the small child alleviated suspicion. Going a step further, this could be why Lilo primarily photographs overweight people. If she remembers taking pictures with her parents on a case where the person they were watching was overweight it could explain the fascination. Admittedly, these points take parts of the film that need no explanation and try to force one, but it's an interesting idea.

Nani and Lilo's parents aren't around, and a car crash is a generic explanation for that. Yet before their deaths, they had to have some job, so the idea that they were in the CIA isn't out of the question. Bubbles' presence, as well as the strange assortment of books and Lilo's love of photography, point to this possibility. Though the evidence is thin, Bubbles' story makes a compelling case. While Bubbles could conceivable be a coincidence, and the girls' parents died with no suspicious circumstances, this is more fun. And with so little information about the parents themselves, there's no reason they couldn't have been in the CIA.