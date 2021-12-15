In 2002, Disney Animation released the zany family comedy Lilo & Stitch, focusing on a failed alien experiment that crash lands on Earth and the found family who takes him in. The movie was a financial success, earning an estimated $245 million dollars on an $80 million budget; as well as launching a franchise, with three sequel films and three television shows in addition to a live-action adaptation currently in the works. Needless to say, Stitch (Chris Sanders) has successfully implemented himself into the pop culture zeitgeist, and is a mainstay in the suite of Disney animated mascots.

Putting aside it’s oddball lead characters and writing, the film set itself apart due to the fact that it’s set in the United State’s fiftieth state of Hawai’i, more specifically, the island of Kaua’i. The early aughts weren’t particularly known for accurate representations of settings and cultures outside of the continental United States, but Lilo & Stitch set itself apart by weaving the reality of modern life in Hawai'i for its native residents into the subtext of the film in a faithful way. From visual depictions of the rounded facial features of its Polynesian characters to more in-depth portrayals of the structure of native labor, the Kaua’i of Lilo & Stitch feels abundant and lived-in.

Many of the inclusions are readily apparent to anyone that has visited Hawai’i, such as the body types of its inhabitants (both tourists and locals) that would be considered atypical by comparison with other Disney films of it’s time. Round, sunburnt figures litter the backdrop of every scene, with the large shave ice-wielding man losing his dessert becoming a running gag. There’s also an unmistakable feeling of the United States’ cultural footprint, as Elvis music litters the soundtrack, and his record contributes to Stitch and Lilo’s (Daveigh Chase) early bonding. Elvis filmed three features in Hawai’i, and his imagery is plastered across the island almost as a point of pride.

Image via Disney

Another staple of Hawaiian imagery is the art of hula, often boiled down to a grass skirt, coconut bra-wearing bobble toy affixed to the dashboard of a car; hollowly shaking back and forth and devoid of any meaning. In Polynesia, hula is a dance that is paired with drumming and chanting, and is used as a form of storytelling, portraying stories from ancient folklore to modern tales detailing the islands’ fate at the hands of colonizers. It’s a sacred art form that carries with it significant meaning, but is so often misinterpreted in Western media, boiled down to its most basic imagery.

Directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois worked closely with hula master Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, who led his dancers in the film’s central hula scene, which was then recorded and played on televisions above the animators desks. Each animator was instructed to capture every minute detail from the dance in their sketches, and what results is a beautiful sequence unlike any other hula scene put to film. The sequence is used to great effect in the film’s plot, introducing the audience to Lilo, who’s late for hula class because she had to stop at the beach to feed her fish friend, Pudge. Sopping wet and disoriented, she stumbles on stage with her fellow performers, causing a dancer pile-up from the puddles she left in her wake.

RELATED: How 'Lilo & Stitch' Explores Grief and Trauma with a Chaotic Blue Alien

These visual motifs are essentially recontextualizations or improvements on what most audiences already know about Hawai'i from other media. Where Lilo & Stitch truly stands out is the more in-depth portrayals of what life is like for its native residents. After Stitch has crash landed on the island and has been wrongly identified as a feral dog whom Lilo adopts, he accompanies the family to Lilo’s sister Nani’s (Tia Carrere) job at a resort. Nani and her romantic interest David (Jason Scott Lee) are both employed by the resort, Nani as a waitress and David as a fire dancer. Predictably, Stitch’s antics with his alien captors have unfortunate consequences, and Nani is fired from her position. Many later scenes show her unsuccessfully trying to secure steady employment. The picture painted here is incredibly realistic, in that for many native Hawaiians, work opportunities are slim, and often only available within the service industry.

This dynamic demonstrates a phenomenon that has long plagued the relationship of locals and more recent settlers: the dependency on Hawai'i’s economy on tourism. It’s a consistent fixture of daily life, with tourists flocking to the island with their heads filled with stories of unmatched customer service and accommodation.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

This dynamic is also felt within Hawai'i’s housing market, with median home prices on O'ahu recently surpassing the $1 million dollar mark. The beautiful landscape and inviting nature of Hawai'i persuade many to move to the islands, bringing with them their inflated wallets and driving housing prices to levels that are unobtainable to locals. Rising home ownership costs in conjunction with cultural emphasis on family mean that Hawaiian households often contain multiple generations of families. Nani and Lilo’s childhood home is quite run-down and clearly in need of repair, which is emblematic of this reality.

None of these thorough details are explicitly tied to the film’s plot, and incidentally the film was originally pitched as taking place in Kansas; the filmmakers needed an isolated setting and later substituted land-locked for ocean-locked. Additionally, the film never takes a stance of condemnation or chastisement regarding the relationship between Hawai'i and it’s recent settlers. Its position is decidedly more neutral and documentarian in the way it depicts native island life.

The importance of accurately portraying modern life for native Hawaiians is two-fold. Firstly, it makes the island of Kaua’i feel more real and lived-in, as opposed to condensing centuries of culture into a picturesque but shallow backdrop, providing little more substance than a postcard. Secondly, by featuring Hawaiian protagonists and affixing the viewer's perspective to a local as opposed to a visiting tourist, the film chooses to celebrate representation by telling the story from a perspective not often shown in family-friendly movies of that era. Nobody would have expected a movie about a four armed blue alien pretending to be a domesticated dog to evade his captors to provide an honest window into the lives of native Hawaiians. However, the conscious choices made by the production team elevate what would otherwise be a fun, 90 minute adventure flick to the status of transcendent children’s programming.

Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie Finds Its Director in Jon M. Chu Ready for a Hawaiian rollercoaster ride?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email