Disney seems to be heating up the call sheet for its live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation, and it appears the studio has now found two main pieces ready to return to the Hawaiian Islands. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the classic 2002 animated film, is in final negotiations to voice the character once again in the upcoming remake. Tia Carrere, who originally voiced Lilo's high-strung older sister Nani in the 2002 film, is also set to return as a new character called Mrs. Kekoa.

Sanders was an indelible part of the 2002 film. In addition to voicing the dog-like blue extraterrestrial, Sanders also directed the film alongside Dean DeBlois and wrote its screenplay. Even though the upcoming film is a live-action remake, don't expect to see Sanders onscreen, as it has been confirmed that Stitch will remain a CGI creation. This will not be the first time Sanders has returned to the character, as he also got behind the microphone for the animated sequel show Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Rumors about Sanders' potential return to the world of Lilo & Stitch have been swirling for years, but even when the live-action adaptation was announced back in 2018, there was no official word of Sanders playing Stitch.

Carrere, meanwhile, has also been a large part of the Lilo & Stitch family ever since the original film came out. Like Sanders, Carrere also returned to voice Nani in Lilo & Stitch: The Series. However, it seemed unlikely that she would be involved with the upcoming film, given that Sydney Elizabeth Agudong was already cast as the live-action Nani. However, it appears that Disney found a role for Carrere nevertheless, though it is unclear how Mrs. Kekoa will fit into the film's plot.

Production on Lilo & Stitch is Swinging Into Gear

As Disney gets the camera rolling on Lilo & Stitch, a large portion of the cast has already been announced. In addition to Sanders, Carrere, and Agudong, Zach Galifinakis will star in the film in a major role. While THR reported that he will be playing Jumba, this has not been confirmed by Disney. In addition, newcomer Maia Kealoha will portray the titular Lilo. Casting continued to heat up with Billy Magnussen joining the project in an undisclosed role, and Courtney B. Vance boarding as former CIA agent Cobra Bubbles. Originally, Kahiau Machado was cast as Nani's love interest David Kawena. However, following backlash towards the actor's use of social media, THR reported that Machado was replaced in the role by Kaipo Dudoit.

While Sanders will be returning to the role of Stitch, he will not be getting in the director's chair again. Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp off a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the project. Executive producers include Rideback's Ryan Halprin alongside Tom Peltzman.

No release date has been announced for the film, but production is reportedly underway in Hawaii. Lilo & Stitch is slated to be a Disney+ release.