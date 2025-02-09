There’s no place we’d rather be than sitting in front of our screens right now because Disney has dropped a new teaser for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch during the Super Bowl. If you’ve ever wished to hang ten with Lilo, Stitch, and the ohana on the sunny shores of Kaua’i, then there's good news, because your wish just came true. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, and is a reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated classic. The new version is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the genius behind Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

The film follows Lilo, an eccentric little girl living in Hawaii, who struggles to fit in and is in danger of being separated from her older sister, Nani, by social services. Her life changes when she meets Stitch, a chaotic, genetically engineered alien experiment who crash-lands on Earth and is mistaken for a dog by people who are extremely ignorant. Lilo adopts him, blissfully unaware that he’s not exactly your typical pet, but what starts as intergalactic mayhem soon transforms into a heartfelt story about friendship, found family, and the true meaning of ohana.

The live-action film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with Sydney Elizabeth Agudong portraying her big sister, Nani. Rounding out the cast are Kaipo Duidot as David Kawena, Courtney B. Vance as the no-nonsense social worker Cobra Bubbles, Billy Magnussen as one of the aliens chasing down Stitch — Pleakley — alongside Zach Galifianakis as the mad scientist Jumba, and Amy Hill as a new character named Tūtū. And most importantly, Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch (and the film’s co-writer/director), is back to voice Experiment 626 once again.

Chris Sanders Returns as the Voice of Stitch

Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub last year while promoting The Wild Robot, Sanders shared his excitement about reprising his iconic role as Stitch in the live-action film:

“I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I’m really glad that they have. I’ve never stopped doing the voice. I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it’s nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character.”

Lilo and Stitch will arrive in theaters on May 23, 2025. Until then, you can watch the original animated classic again and again on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the movie.