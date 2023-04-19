The casting news for Disney's live-action Lilo and Stitch movie has ramped up a notch, and as another day passes, another star has joined the cast of the eagerly-anticipated Hawaiian roller coaster ride, according to a new report by Deadline.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance has joined the cast as Cobra Bubbles, one of the antagonists - initially - of the film, a key role in the story. Vance is best known for his work in HBO’s Lovecraft Country (for which he won the Emmy Award for Guest Actor in a Drama Series) and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (another Emmy win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie) for playing the famous attorney Johnnie Cochran. He has also appeared in films such as The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, and The Mummy. The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

The original film told the story of Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who is being raised by her sister, Nani, after the untimely death of their parents. Struggling to make friends and connect with those around her, Lilo ends up befriending Stitch, an unauthorized alien experiment with dog-like tendencies, who crash-lands on Earth after escaping captivity. The pair become best friends and attempt to ward off the aliens trying to recapture Stitch.

Who is Cobra Bubbles?

Cobra Bubbles is initially one of the antagonists of the film, although he never demonstrates any true villainy in the course of the plot. He is a former CIA agent who has become a social worker, and is assigned to Nani's house in order to determine her suitability to be the guardian for Lilo, her little sister.

He has constant run-ins with Nani, David, Lilo and Stitch and eventually decides to remove Lilo from a home which he feels - due to a series of bad luck and unfortunate timing - is unsafe for a young girl. However, when Lilo is captured by the aliens Jumba and Pleakley, Cobra is involved in her rescue and ultimately becomes a close friend of the family. The character was initially voiced by Ving Rhames in the original 2002 animated film.

Joining Vance in the cast of the movie are Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as Nani, Lilo's sister and newcomer Kahiau Machado as David Kawena, Nani's love interest. Previous casting includes newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Zach Galifianakis, and Billy Magnussen.

Lilo & Stitch currently has no projected release window.