Lilo & Stitch is one of the latest Disney animated movies to be getting a live-action treatment. It was announced back in 2018 that the film would be getting a live-action remake. In the last couple of years, steam has picked up for the production, casting Maia Kealoha as the title star Lilo. A behind-the-scenes video from earlier this year shows crews bringing the movie to life as they shoot on location in Maui.

Now at D23, they have announced that the film will finally hit the big screen sometime in Summer 2025. While an exact date was not announced, fans will likely have less than a year to wait to watch Lilo & Stich save the world in live-action.

Disney Is Taking Fans on Another Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride in Lilo & Stitch

New details for the remake have picked up in the last year. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, is writing the movie, after writing his debut short film Tsuru. Chris Sanders, who wrote and directed the 2002 film and voiced Stitch, is back to voice Experiment 625. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong will play Lilo's older sister Nani. The ensemble is rounded out with Kaipo Duidot portraying David Kawena, Courtney B. Vance will play Cobra Bubbles, Billy Magnussen will play Pleakley and Zach Galifianakis is set to voice Jumba. Tia Carrere, the original voice of Nani, will play a new character, Mrs. Kekoa.

The original film is about a little girl, Lilo, who is being raised by her older sister Nani. After a dog-like alien named Stitch crash lands near her home in Hawai'i. She ends up adopting Stitch from the animal shelter, and soon her and Nani realize that though Stitch is indeed not a dog, he is now a part of their family. And as the movie famously says: Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind. When other aliens come looking for Experiment 626 (Stitch's designation), Lilo fights to have Stitch stay with her on Earth, because through being there for her when she was bullied, listening to Elvis music, and annoying Nani with her, Lilo and Nani are now his family.

We can only assume that the film will follow the same premise as the original, giving fans new and old the heartwarming message of Ohana that spawned a sequel as well as a Disney Channel original series.

You can watch the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+ in the US.

