We at Collider are thrilled to announce that an all-new print for the beloved 2002 Disney animated feature Lilo & Stitch will be on sale courtesy of Cyclops Print Works tomorrow. This gorgeous print is the work of acclaimed artist, designer, art director, and Disney and Pixar veteran Daniel Arriaga, who began as a production assistant in simulation and effects on Monster’s Inc. in 2001 and has worked on films ranging from The Incredibles to Toy Story 3 to Wreck-It Ralph, and won the Annie Award as Character Art Director on Pixar’s Coco.

This beautiful print does the 2002 feature justice, as it features the beloved characters from Lilo & Stitch in a pretty darn elegant pattern. That film was the brainchild of directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois and was a hit upon release, but has only grown in popularity over the years.

Printed on French Speckletone paper, this Lilo & Stitch print will go on sale tomorrow, January 28th, at 10am PST at the Cyclops Print Works store. It’s a limited edition of 225 so act fast.

Check out the full print and details below. The print costs $60, and starting tomorrow Cyclops Print Works offers Free Domestic Shipping with a minimum purchase of $120, when customers use Promo Code SHIPITFREE120 at checkout. (Limit one per customer.)

Lilo & Stitch by Daniel Arriaga

24 x 18

Limited Edition 225

Hand-Numbered

Printed on French Speckletone paper

16 colors

Varnish

Authenticity Seal

