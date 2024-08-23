The Big Picture Stitch is an unconventional and initially menacing Disney protagonist, requiring a risky storytelling gamble.

With Disney being the all-powerful empire they are now, continuing to milk all their old cash cows until they die, it's hard to imagine a time when they were hurting. But in the aftermath of their Golden Age Renaissance that ended with Tarzan in 1999, they struggled to find a film that connected with audiences in the same way as their all-time highs like Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King. Their storytelling approach stagnated, and critics and audiences both gave their first offerings of 21st-century films the cold shoulder. Disney desperately needed to shake things up. So when they geared up for the release of Lilo & Stitch in 2002, they spun the wheel on a gamble that would ultimately pay off in their first bonafide success in years.

Stitch Is a True Oddball For a Disney Protagonist

Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders), the genetically modified alien who escaped from his planet after being sentenced to exile and crash-landed in the state of Hawaii, is a far cry from your standard Disney protagonist. Designed to be a powerful weapon, Stitch is initially a charmless and slobbering wrecking ball with terrible impulse control and a mean temper that makes him quick to lash out at any perceived threats. He's a pugnacious blue gremlin with six stubby legs, antennas, and ears bigger than his head. He can retract all of his more extraterrestrial features to look more like a dog, which is convenient since he finds himself in a dog pound and adopted by a young girl named Lilo (Daveigh Chase), who renames him Stitch. The bond she shares with him will show him that he's much more capable of love and community than he ever realized, leading to many heartwarming hijinks involving Elvis Presley dance-alongs, monster movie recreations, and lots of surfing.

So far, this is a pretty standard Disney story on paper, even including all the heartfelt lessons about appreciating each other's differences and supporting your family through thick and thin. But Stitch's entire existence made the film such a storytelling gamble for Disney, as he required them to lean into certain concepts they had never truly done before. For instance, while Disney has dabbled in character arcs of rough-around-the-edges protagonists learning to be more connected to other characters (like Peter Pan or the Tramp), Stitch is markedly more dangerous and truly "monstrous" in his behavior, far more chaotic in his temperament to an extent that could have alienated audiences from finding him eventually sympathetic.

While some of his behavior in the early stage of his development can be read as "cute," like his easy sheepishness and his alien language delivered with such grotesque gusto by animation legend Chris Sanders, he's so gross and violent in his natural disposition that it can take an awful lot of goodwill to get to the point where his defenses are broken down. Furthermore, compared to the relatively classical beauty standards of most Disney leads, Stitch is, it must be said, pretty odd-looking, with his jagged teeth, bug eyes, and elephant feet. He doesn't scream plush toys and lunch boxes compared to ​​​​​​​other cute Disney animals like Abu the monkey or the 101 dalmatian puppies. But the film clearly knows that, and so it focuses on making him into basically the talking dog every kid would have wanted. In other words, Disney had a rarity on their hands and needed to effectively sell people comfortable with their brand to get on board. Enter the Lilo & Stitch co-directors, Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

The 'Lilo & Stitch' Trailers Put Stitch In Other Iconic Disney Movies

When Sanders and DeBlois were discussing how out there it would be for Disney to have Stitch as a main character and become part of their brand, they hatched a brilliant scheme. They thought it would be funny if Stitch appeared in The Lion King in place of baby Simba being held by Rafiki on Pride Rock, so they went to Disney advertising executive Dick Cook and proposed to reanimate that scene with Stitch as a trailer. They storyboarded it out and took it to Cook, who loved it so much that he quickly suggested they recreate other Disney moments for more trailers.

Sanders and DeBlois quickly came up with ideas, making separate trailers, each built around Stitch invading a different iconic moment from one of Disney's most revered films. This clever advertising strategy required reanimating new sections of the sequences that now involve Stitch and even getting some of the original voice actors back to do new dialogue for the characters. The scenes they chose included the aforementioned Pride Rock scene, Stitch washing up next to Ariel during her "Part Of Your World" number from The Little Mermaid, Stitch stealing Jasmine from Aladdin's magic carpet ride in Aladdin, and Stitch almost dropping the chandelier on top of Belle and the Beast during their big ballroom dance in Beauty and the Beast. Each was shown with specific films depending on the theater, along with a more conventional trailer that went into greater detail into the story.

'Lilo & Stitch's Advertising Gamble Paid Off With Resounding Success

The coup de grâce to all of this was the film's main poster. It had a plain white background with the Disney logo and prominently featured the title at the bottom. Stitch sat front and center in full dog mode, with a red collar and everything. All around him in the top corners of the poster are numerous classic Disney characters, ranging from​​​​​​​ Pinocchio to Pumbaa, from the Genie to the dwarves. Above Stitch is the official tagline, "There's one in every family." It won't win any prizes for poster design, but its ideology is much more interesting than its construction, as it carries the promise of "this isn't your parents' Disney."

By putting Stitch in the context of the past lineage of Disney classics and icons, especially in a context that emphasizes his rascally qualities that besmirches the "honor" of past Disney films, it sells Lilo & Stitch as an attempt for Disney to shake itself out of its doldrums and be "edgier" than it would previously allow. Given the film came out only a year after Shrek, which notoriously served as a deliciously unsubtle dig at Disney's handling of IP and safe sensibilities, Lilo & Stitch was marketed as their effort to hang with the cool kids and finally stop treating their vault with so much highfalutin prestige. Seeing as the film fully lived up to the promise of being a proper Disney film, with all of its unashamed sentimentalism, while also having a youthful recklessness that was an infectious part of its charm, being the best of both worlds, it's little wonder it became the first true hit for Disney in the post-Renaissance era.​​​​​​​

