True Crime Thriller ‘Gilded Rage’ Adds Christoph Waltz and Lily Collins to Its Cast

In 2015, Tommy Gilbert shot and killed his father, multi-millionaire Manhattan hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert Sr. The case caught the attention of the nation, and Benjamin Wallace wrote a piece about it called “A Gilded Rage” in Vanity Fair. Producer Jake Gyllenhaal set up the film version, also called Gilded Rage, earlier this year. Now, Deadline reports that actors Lily Collins (To the Bone) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) join the growing cast, which also includes Bill Skarsgard (It).

Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) will direct the true crime thriller dramatizing the sordid details. Skarsgard is playing Tommy Gilbert — While specific role details for Waltz and Collins are still being kept under wraps, I’d wager a guess that Waltz will play his ill-fated father Thomas. The two actors do share a certain resemblance, and both have a penchant for intense, scary roles. The idea of watching them struggle with greed and familial conflict that turns deadly sounds like nerve-wrenching, gripping stuff. As for Collins, who delivered astonishing work in the anorexia drama To the Bone, it’s unclear as to what role she might play in the narrative — but I’m looking forward to what she does.

I’m also intrigued to see McDowell’s take on true crime. I fell head over heels in love with his debut feature, the twisted sci-fi romance drama The One I Love. But I felt his follow-up, The Discovery, wasted a tantalizing premise and phenomenal cast with overly ponderous philosophizing and sedate, staid direction. Regardless, McDowell is a filmmaker concerned with the darker shades of the human experience, and seems like a perfect fit for this violent, sordid story. At the very least, I’m glad it’s not Adam McKay at the helm making obvious statements about what this case “means for America.” Let stuff speak for itself sometimes, McKay! Anyway.

McDowell’s production on Gilded Rage, starring Skarsgard, Waltz, and Collins, begins in the spring of 2020. For more on Collins, check out our Tolkien interview with her.