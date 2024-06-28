The Big Picture Inheritance, starring Lily Collins, gained popularity on Netflix, becoming one of the most-watched English-language movies.

The thriller focuses on Collins' character receiving a secret inheritance that threatens her family's stability.

Collins is also known for her role in Netflix's Emily in Paris, which is set to return for a fourth season in August.

Despite receiving generally negative reviews from critics since its debut in theaters in 2020, the thriller Inheritance, starring Lily Collins, is currently gaining quite the fame on Netflix, and we are totally here for it! As reported by Digital Spy, the movie has become one of the most-watched English-language movies on the streamer this week, particularly in the fourth spot with 5.1 million views, surpassing Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’s 4.8 million views. Meanwhile, leading the list is Trigger Warning, followed by Ultraman: Rising and Dracula Untold.

Starring Collins as Lauren Monroe, the daughter of a wealthy and powerful patriarch, Archer Monroe, Inheritance focuses on the events prompted by Archer’s sudden death, including Lauren receiving news of a secret inheritance that further threatens her family's stability. The film, directed by Vaughn Stein from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy, also starred Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as the villain Morgan Warner/Carson, Connie Nielsen (Law & Order: SVU) as Lauren’s mother Catherine Monroe, Chace Crawford (The Boys) as Lauren’s brother William Monroe and Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) as the late Archer Monroe.

At the time of its release, Inheritance gained a 27% audience rating and months later, it was shown in theaters in six other countries, earning $304,931 at the foreign box office. In addition, the movie did not fare so well with critics as it received a score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, it has undoubtedly hit the jackpot with Netflix, considering that it is now a hit on the streamer, especially in several South American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Unfortunately, Inheritance isn't available on Netflix in the U.S. or U.K. yet.

What Has Lily Collins Been Up To?

Collins, who joined the entertainment industry at a very young age, made her breakthrough as a supporting actor in the 2009 sports drama The Blind Side. After that, she was included in several more successful films, including Priest, Abduction, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, among others. Of recent, she is well known for playing the title role, Emily Cooper, in the Netflix rom-com series Emily in Paris, for which she earned a nomination for a Golden Globe Award and the Primetime Emmy Award as producer. Emily in Paris is set to return to Netflix this August for its fourth season, which will see the lead character "reeling" after the dramatic events at Camille and Gabriel's wedding. Emily will also grow closer to Gabriel in the new season as they work to get the restaurant a Michelin star.

Inheritance is currently available to stream on Netflix, while Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 will arrive on Thursday, August 15.

