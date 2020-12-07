Plus, why she was so excited to be part of the Netflix movie.

With David Fincher’s fantastic new movie Mank now streaming on Netflix, I recently had the chance to talk with Lily Collins about being part of the film, in which she plays Herman J. Mankiewicz's (Gary Oldman) secretary Rita Alexander. During the interview, Collins talked about what surprised her about working with Fincher, the way he directs on set, how the finished film compared to what she expected going in, if she was nervous on her first day of filming, and more.

If you haven’t read the reviews or seen the trailers, Mank tells the story of how screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) came to write the screenplay for Citizen Kane (widely regarded as the greatest movie ever made) as he battled his own personal demons. Written by Jack Fincher (David Fincher’s father), Mank uses flashbacks to pull back the curtain on 1930s Hollywood and William Randolph Hearst’s (Charles Dance) power in Hollywood and the United States as a whole. As someone that is fascinated by the history of Hollywood and the old studio system, I felt like I was transported back in time watching Mank and loved every second. Mank was shot by cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt also stars Amanda Seyfried, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Pelphrey, and Arliss Howard. Finally, the amazing score was written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

‘Mank’ Review: An Exquisite and Frigid Examination of Art and Propaganda David Fincher’s new movie isn’t so much about the making of ‘Citizen Kane’ as it is about a man seeking to atone for his complicity in a broken system.

Check out what Lily Collins had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Lily Collins:

With the success of Emily in Paris and getting to work with Fincher on Mank, has she thought about playing the lottery?

What surprised her about working with Fincher?

Was she nervous on the first day of filming?

How did the finished film compare to what she thought going in?

