Lily Collins was born in Guildford, Surrey, but raised in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman. Collins made her first on-screen appearance in the American sitcom, Growing Pains at just the age of two.

In 2009, Collins eventually leaped into making her feature film debut in The Blind Side, where she played the daughter, Collins. Her breakthrough performance in the film started her acting career. She has since starred in many notable films and television series such as To the Bone, Les Misérables (television series), and most recently, Emily in Paris, which has become a big hit for Netflix. Which are Lily Collins' best movies and shows so far based on critical acclaim and general reception?

15 'Mirror Mirror' (2012)

Appeared as Snow White

In this retelling of “Snow White” by Tarsem Singh, Collins plays the charming heroine who goes up against her evil stepmother after she takes over her kingdom and exiles the young princess. The queen later orders to have Snow White killed, but instead, her executioner sets her free. With the help of the seven (bandit) dwarves, Snow White acquires the necessary fighting skills to eventually take down the evil queen and retake her kingdom.

The film may not have gotten the best reviews but it’s still worth checking out if only for Collin’s sword-wielding take on a classic fairy tale character and Julia Roberts’ deliciously wicked performance as the evil queen. That said, comparisons between Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman also can’t be helped. It’s also worth noting that both films were released in the same year. And while both films feature big names and revolve around Snow White, Mirror Mirror doesn’t lean into the darker side of the fairy tale the way that Snow White and the Huntsman does. Instead, it focuses on a compassionate Snow White who will risk everything to make things right. – Jennifer Ong

14 'Rules Don't Apply' (2016)

Appeared as Marla Mabrey

In late 1950s Los Angeles, driver Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich), who works for the magnate Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty), picks up a small-town beauty queen, Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins), and her strict mother, Lucy (Annette Bening), at the airport. Mabrey is a devout Baptist who is under contract with Hughes’ film studio RKO Pictures and is spending two weeks in Los Angeles for a screen test for the "Stella Starlight" film. A colleague of Howard Hughes, Levar Mathis (Matthew Broderick), repeatedly reminds Hughes that their female stars cannot have close contact with men.

As Lucy decides to return to Virginia, Frank and Marla become closer in Rules Don't Apply. They learn that they both come from conservative religious backgrounds but don’t deny their attraction to each other. Not only does their relationship put their religious beliefs to the test, but it also disobeys Hughes’ rule that no employees are allowed to be in a relationship with the studio’s starlets. Collins' performance as Marla reflects her character's inner conflict between her upbringing and her desires.

13 'Windfall' (2022)

Appeared as The Wife

An unnamed man (Jason Segel) breaks into a wealthy tech CEO’s (Jesse Plemons) empty vacation home with plans of robbing it, but things take a turn when the CEO and his wife (Lily Collins) unexpectedly arrive at their vacation home for a last-minute getaway. The robber demands the CEO to pay him $500,000 in cash, but the CEO tells him that he can only get him the money the following day. As the night progresses, the unlikely trio must try and navigate through the tricky situation they are in.

Windfall, though flawed, sees Collins bring an intensity to her role as the fearful and frustrated wife who watches the situation spiral out of control. Her nuanced performance makes her a somewhat intriguing, if not slightly forgettable character overall.

12 'The English Teacher' (2013)

Appeared as Halle Anderson

In a lot of ways, The English Teacher is a high school dramedy. That said, it’s not the students making drama here but rather, the teachers, hence the title. In the film, Julianne Moore stars as Linda Sinclair, an English teacher who unexpectedly reunites with her former student, Jason (Michael Angarano) when he returns to town after failing as a playwright in New York. Things between the two get romantic after Linda works with Jason on a play he wrote. The problem is Jason also develops feelings for Halle (Collins), a student who becomes the lead actress in Jason and Linda’s production.

Admittedly, Collins’ character is not the focus of the story here. That said, her addition to an already complicated relationship between Moore and Angarano’s characters makes for an interestingly fun dynamic. In the film, Halle also eventually takes on Linda after she discovers the truth about Linda and Jason’s relationship. – Jennifer Ong

11 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' (2019)

Appeared as Liz Kendall

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile follows the story of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron) from the lens of his girlfriend, Liz Kendall (Collins). When Liz meets Ted, she believes she has met the man of her dreams. But their seemingly perfect relationship is soon turned upside down when he is arrested on suspicion of being involved in several kidnappings and multiple murders. For many years leading up to Ted’s execution, Liz refused to believe that the man she had fallen in love with was a man capable of committing such horrific murders.

Collins is impeccably cast as Liz Kendall, with the actor delivering an emotional performance. It's fascinating to see her turmoil and denial as she comes closer to discovering the horrific truth about someone she loves.

10 'Tolkien' (2019)

Appeared as Edith Bratt

As suggested by its title, Tolkien explores the formative years of the English author J. R. R. Tolkien. As a young child, Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and his brother were close to their mother, who filled them with her love and adventurous stories. But as she unexpectedly dies, Father Francis (Colm Meaney) finds a kind woman who takes them in and provides them with housing and a good education. There, Tolkien also meets Edith Bratt (Collins), who would later become his lifelong love and wife and who inspired the characters of Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar. When his time came as a student at the University of Oxford, Tolkien enrolled in Professor Joseph Wright’s class, where he started to pursue his passion for writing. Years later, Tolkien is happily married to Edith and has four children. He then begins to write his famous books, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Collins introduces audiences to the warm and graceful Edith, with the actor portraying the character with a sense of quiet strength and stability. This perfectly complements Hoult's depiction of the creative Tokien, and their chemistry is undeniable and adds an endearing element to the film as a whole.

9 'To the Bone' (2017)

Appeared as Ellen "Eli"

Ellen, or Eli (Collins), is a 20-year-old college dropout who suffers from anorexia. After failing to make any progress in the patient program and having to return home, Ellen’s stepmother, Susan (Carrie Preston), sets her up with Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves), an unorthodox doctor, who invites Ellen to join his patient program in a group home. Although initially reluctant, Ellen’s sister Kelly (Liana Liberato) eventually convinces her to join the program. Ellen changes her name to Eli and makes friends with other patients who struggle with different eating disorders. Even though the road ahead won't be easy, Eli slowly realizes the harms of her eating disorder and the necessary changes she has to make before it’s too late.

In an interview with Collider, Writer/director Marti Noxon shares his struggles with the writing process and the taboo surrounding eating disorders, such as anorexia. Collins is incredible as Eli, with her transformation capturing the strength and vulnerability needed on that grueling journey to healing.

8 'Mank' (2020)

Appeared as Rita Alexander

Mank is a black-and-white biographical film about the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his process of writing the screenplay for Citizen Kane. Jumping back and forth between 1930 and 1940, Mank provides a timeline of the struggles of an alcoholic writer who was only given 60 days to finish the first draft of Citizen Kane, all while in the midst of the Depression and World War II.

The film also shows the importance of his interpersonal relationships with his secretary Rita Alexander (Collins) and filmmaker Orson Welles (Tom Burke), who helped him through his hardships of alcoholism and writer's block. Despite many complications over the screenplay, Herman and Orson Welles received joined credit as they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Citizen Kane. The award served as Herman’s first and only Oscar win.

7 'Emily in Paris' (2020-)

Appeared as Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper (Collins) is a young and bright American working at a Chicago marketing firm. When Emily’s boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), turns down a job position in Paris after discovering her pregnancy, she offers the job to Emily instead. Moving to Paris was difficult for Emily at first, especially adjusting to the French, who aren’t so used to the American way of doing things. But being neighbors with the attractive Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and having friends such as Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) and Camille (Camille Razat) made Paris worthwhile. At work, Emily’s overly optimistic attitude frequently bothers her new boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), and colleagues Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery), but she quickly becomes an integral part of the team.

While many have praised Emily in Paris’ attractive scenery, fashion, and the characters' charming qualities, the show has also been criticized for its cliché depiction of the French culture whose story lacks depth and the only substance lies in its extravagant clothing. There's no denying that Collins shines in her lead role as Emily, though, with her vibrant and infectious energy being a large part of what has made the Netflix Original series such a hit.

6 'Stuck in Love' (2012)

Appeared as Samantha Borgens

In this family dramedy, Greg Kinnear plays Bill, a successful novelist who is having a hard time moving on from his ex-wife (Jennifer Connelly) who already has a new man in her life following their split. That said, other matters also keep him occupied. His children, Samantha (Collins) and Rusty (Nat Wolff), are both budding writers. In contrast to her brother, Samantha is already making strides in publishing. She’s gotten a book published, although it wasn’t the one she worked on with her father. As for her mother, Samantha has also had issues with her since the split, cutting off all contact. Meanwhile, perhaps because of what happened with her parents, Samantha has become cynical about love.

Collins delivers a stellar performance as a young woman on the road to self-discovery while convincing everyone that she’s got everything figured out in Stuck in Love. She also performs several thought-provoking monologues about evolution, societal tendencies, and everything in between. At the same time, Collins also has an incredible onscreen chemistry with Logan Lerman who plays her love interest here. – Jennifer Ong

5 'Love, Rosie' (2014)

Appeared as Rosie Dunne

In this bittersweet dramedy, Collins plays the titular character Rosie, a young naïve woman who has been best friends with a man named Alex (Sam Claflin) since they were kids. Rosie and Alex have gone through a lot together, including high school. There is some romantic tension that develops between the two after the friends briefly share a kiss while celebrating Rosie’s 18th birthday. That said, things seem to return to normal again soon after with Rosie and Alex even making plans to move to the U.S. for college together. However, Rosie unexpectedly gets pregnant, and Alex pursues his studies in the U.S. alone. Later on, Alex pursues a successful career stateside and meets other women while Rosie confronts life as a young mom. Rosie also eventually realizes that she and Alex could have been more than friends. The timing, however, never seems right.

Love, Rosie may not have had the best critical reception, but Collins’ poignant take on Rosie stands out here. In the movie, she gradually transforms from a naïve teen to a young woman with a lot of growing up to do in a short amount of time. The scene where Rosie has to give a speech at Alex’s wedding (a part of which is shown in the beginning) is also particularly heartbreaking. – Jennifer Ong

4 'Okja' (2017)

Appeared as Red

For ten years, the lives of a young Mija (An Seo Hyun) and her companion, a massive mutant “super pig,” who happens to be her best friend, Okja, in South Korea, were untouched and filled with happiness. But suddenly, the multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation and zoologist Johnny Wilcox (Jake Gyllenhaal) threaten to take Okja away from Mija to New York City. CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) invites Mija to come to New York to reunite with Okja, only to break her trust by exploiting the super pig for her own benefit. With the help of Jay (Paul Dano), Red (Lily Collins), and other ALF (Animal Liberation Front) members, Mija does everything she can to rescue Okja and bring her best friend back to the mountains of South Korea, where they belong.

Collins is a standout among the strong cast in her role as Red, a bold member of the Animal Liberation Front. Her character's unwavering dedication to the cause makes her magnetic, with Collins bringing a captivating presence to the big screen every time she's on.

3 'The Last Tycoon' (2016)

Appeared as Cecelia Brady

Collins may have done several television guest appearances early on in her career, but this Prime Video miniseries marks the first time that she’s ever taken on a regular episodic role. Based on the last, unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Last Tycoon tells the story of Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer), a young and ambitious producer in 1930s Hollywood who struggles to balance his private life and career ambitions as he works for studio boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer). Monroe’s world also becomes further complicated after he becomes involved with Pat’s daughter, the young and eager Cecile (Collins), and even makes her a producer on a film.

Now, Collin’s character may not be the central focus of the story, but her performance as a daughter trying to make a name for herself in the film business is compelling. Onscreen, the actress also expertly strikes a balance between Cecile’s infatuation with Monroe and her determination to step out of her father’s shadow. In some ways, The Last Tycoon is also somewhat reminiscent of Mad Men, although it takes on a darker tone. – Jennifer Ong

2 'The Blind Side' (2009)

Appeared as Collins Tuohy

The Tuohy family consists of Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock); her husband, Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw); daughter Collins (Collins); and son Sean “S.J.” Jr. (Jae Head). Enter Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless teenager who grew up with no father and whose mother was a drug addict. Oher never received a proper education and the necessary skills to help him learn. Soon, Leigh and Sean become Michael’s legal guardians, and they guide him through every step of the way to ensure a bright future for him. Michael expresses an interest in football and is very protective of those around him. Given his massive build, he is the perfect fit for the offensive tackle position and is unstoppable on the gridiron. Oher's future never looked brighter since he discovered his talent and passion for football.

The Blind Side is loosely based on the story of the life of American footballer Michael Oher, and while he is the focus of the story, Collins is memorable in her role as the compassionate sister who welcomes the protagonist into the family. The bond that forms between her and Michael is integral to the story.

1 'Les Misérables' (2018-2019)

Appeared as Fantine

Les Misérables is a mini television series based on the 1862 classic novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. Jean Valjean (Dominic West) has just been released after serving 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread. He tries to adjust to a world where he is an outcast due to his criminal status. Elsewhere, seamstress Fantine (Lily Collins) falls in love with Felix Tholomyès (Johnny Flynn), but he soon abandons her and her baby Cosette as he returns to his family. When police inspector Javert (David Oyelowo) hears of Jean Valjean forging a new identity, he is determined to find and capture him. On the other end, Fantine is forced to give up her baby, Cosette, due to poverty. Later, as Jean and Fantine cross paths in Paris, they realize their journeys ahead will be arduous.

Showcasing her dramatic range, Collins' heart-wrenching performance as Fantine captures the character's tragic arc. The actor infuses the role with a depth and vulnerability that modern audiences can appreciate, with her performance alone making the series worth watching at least once.

