The Big Picture Lily Gladstone stars in Fancy Dance, premiering in theaters June 21 before streaming on June 28.

Fancy Dance follows Jax on a quest to find her missing sister, fighting for custody of her niece.

Director Erica Tremblay's debut fictional narrative with Gladstone offers a touching family reunion story.

After Lily Gladstone delivered a monumental performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, viewers have been wondering when they'd get a chance to see her performing on the screen again. The mystery has been solved, with the performer herself announcing that Fancy Dance, the Apple movie she'll star in next, will premiere in select theaters on June 21, before making the jump to streaming on June 28. The feature will serve as a nice change of pace after Martin Scorsese's latest film launched Gladstone's career into an entirely different league thanks to her powerful portrayal of Mollie Kyle.

Fancy Dance will follow Jax (played by Gladstone), a woman who takes care of her niece, Roki (Isabel Delroy-Olson), after the disappearance of her sister. While helping Roki prepare for a powwow, Jax is aware that she's in danger of losing the child's custody to her niece's father, Frank (Shea Whigham). Considering what's at stake, Jax will take Roki through a focused quest to find her mother, before she's taken away from the people she loves. Time will tell if Jax and Roki will be able to find their missing relative on time, or if the girl will be forced to live a life she was never meant to see.

Erica Tremblay has focused on the making of documentaries during the majority of her career, but with Fancy Dance, the filmmaker will portray an emotional story about a family trying to be reunited. The director is known for titles such as In the Turn and Tiny Red Universe, but her upcoming feature directorial debut starring Lily Gladstone will allow the director to prove that she's also very talented when dealing with fictional narratives. The upcoming release model for the movie will allow a limited number of people to enjoy Fancy Dance on the big screen, while the majority of the world will have to wait until the project debuts on Apple TV+.

Lily Gladstone Returns

The last few months have been incredible for Lily Gladstone, who went from being known for her role in Reservation Dogs to becoming one of the favorites to win this year's Academy Award for Best Actress. And, while Emma Stone took the prize home, Killers of the Flower Moon proved Gladstone has so much left to do on the screen with her incredible talents. Fancy Dance is the next step in what promises to be a wonderful career for the performer, who continues to delight the world with the range of emotions she delivers every time she takes on a role. After the upcoming movie, Gladstone is set to appear in a crime miniseries titled Under the Bridge.