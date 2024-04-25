The Big Picture Lily Gladstone stars in the remake of The Wedding Banquet alongside Bowen Yang, and Kelly Marie Tran, directed by Andrew Ahn.

Gladstone and Tran are set to play a couple in the movie.

The movie is a remake of the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name.

This is Lily Gladstone's world and we're only living it — and we're not complaining. The Killers of the Flower Moon star and Academy Award nominee has been attached to another exciting project. This time, she'll star in The Wedding Banquet, a remake from the 1993 romantic comedy that was directed by none other than Ang Lee (Gemini Man). Gladstone will lead the cast along with Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and the remake will be directed by Andrew Ahn (Fire Island).

Gladstone and Yang will be joined by some other popular faces. The cast of The Wedding Banquet remake will also feature Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars), who will play Gladstone's romantic partner, as well as Joan Chen (A Murder at the End of the World) and Academy Award winner Yuh-jung Youn (Minari) in important roles. The cast is already a pretty hefty one, but additional names are yet to be announced by Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures — the production companies that co-acquired the rights of the original movie. Filming is set to begin next month in Vancouver, and the movie is expected to be released in 2025.

Described as a heartfelt reimagination of The Wedding Banquet, the story will be similar to the original's: Two best friends set up a fake wedding so that one may get a Green Card and the other gets to pay for her partner's IVF treatment. The plan is simple enough: do a quick city hall elopement and have it all figured out fast. The problem is, the man's grandmother suddenly decides to come all the way from Seoul in order to organize an extravagant Korean wedding banquet for what she thinks is the perfect couple. What could go wrong?

Ang Lee Is Excited For a New 'The Wedding Banquet'

Close

World-renowned filmmaker Ang Lee also co-wrote the original The Wedding Banquet, and back in the early 90s the movie was met with massive critical acclaim. It was the winner of the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear in 1993 and was one of the most profitable movies of that year. In an official statement, Lee celebrated the fact that this story is being revisited and shared his excitement to see Ahn's vision of the modern classic:“It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version. I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create.”

There is currently no release date for The Wedding Banquet. Gladstone's Killers of the Flower Moon is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

Watch on Apple TV+