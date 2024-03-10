Lily Gladstone was undeniably one of the biggest stars of 2023. Her compelling performance in Killers of the Flower Moon earned her rave reviews and an Oscar nomination, but this only scratches the surface of her filmography. She's been turning in solid work for over a decade, with memorable roles in movies like Certain Women, First Cow, and The Unknown Country. She even hosted a fantastic film production show back in 2017 for the educational YouTube channel Crash Course.

Like most great performers, Gladstone is deeply inspired and influenced by movies and actors of the past. During past interviews, she has mentioned a few of her favorite films, which lean toward comedy and drama. Particularly, Gladstone appears to have a taste of meta storytelling, as two of her favorites, Adaptation and Stranger than Fiction, are self-referential gems. These are some of Gladstone's most intriguing movie recommendations, which should appeal to fans of her work.

10 'The Man in the Iron Mask' (1998)

Director: Randall Wallace

The Man in the Iron Mask is a spin on the work of Alexandre Dumas, featuring his famous musketeers, Athos (John Malkovich), Porthos (Gérard Depardieu), Aramis (Jeremy Irons), and D'Artagnan (Gabriel Byrne). The story is set in 17th-century France, where the tyranny of King Louis XIV (Leonardo DiCaprio) has plunged the kingdom into despair. Unknown to many, Louis has a twin brother, Philippe (also played by DiCaprio), who has been imprisoned and forced to wear an iron mask to conceal his identity.

Gladstone said that this was her favorite Leonardo DiCaprio performance. "I already knew at that point I wanted to be an actor," Gladstone told People of seeing the film, "and getting to see one actor play that kind of duality, it was really cool." The Man in the Iron Mask seldom ranks among DiCaprio's best movies, but Gladstone has a point when she mentions DiCaprio's duality in the role. It's not easy playing twins, but the actor successfully creates two distinctive characters, and the movie is much better for it.

9 'Willow' (1988)

Director: Ron Howard

"She's Elora Danan, the future empress of Tir Asleen, and the last thing she's gonna want is a hairy chest!" This beloved fantasy classic centers on Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), an aspiring sorcerer who stumbles upon an abandoned baby girl prophesied to bring about the downfall of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Tasked with delivering the child to safety, Willow embarks on a perilous quest, accompanied by a ragtag group of allies.

Gladstone selected Willow as one of her four all-time favorite movies while speaking to Letterboxd, calling it simply "number one." Like many from her generation, Gladstone probably grew up alongside the fantasy world of Willow, appreciating it more as an adult due to its unabashed sense of honest wonder. The film is a little rough around the edges, but that's also its charm, and there's no denying its warmth and heart.

Willow Release Date May 20, 1988 Cast Val Kilmer , Joanne Whalley , Warwick Davis , Jean Marsh , Patricia Hayes , Billy Barty Runtime 126 minutes

8 'Being There' (1979)

Director: Hal Ashby

"In the garden, growth has its seasons. First comes spring and summer, but then we have fall and winter. And then we get spring and summer again." Peter Sellers stars in this seminal comedy Being There as Chance, a straightforward gardener who has spent his entire life isolated within the walls of a wealthy benefactor's mansion, tending to the plants and watching television. When his employer passes away, Chance is thrust into the outside world for the first time, where his childlike innocence and simplistic worldview are mistaken for profound wisdom by those he encounters.

Renamed "Chauncey Gardiner," Chance's seemingly profound but utterly nonsensical statements are interpreted as brilliant metaphors for the state of society. Director Hal Ashby skewers the superficiality of modern society, while Sellers flexes his now legendary comedic muscles in this remarkably insightful story. "Being There was a big one in my childhood," Gladstone said simply.

Being There Release Date February 8, 1980 Cast Peter Sellers , Shirley MacLaine , Melvyn Douglas , Jack Warden , Richard Dysart , Richard Basehart Runtime 130 minutes

7 'Adaptation' (2002)

Director: Spike Jonze

"There are too many ideas and things and people. Too many directions to go." Nicolas Cage turns in one of his most interesting performances in this thoroughly self-aware outing from the master of the quirky cinema, Spike Jonze. He plays screenwriter Charlie Kaufman as he grapples with adapting Susan Orlean's (Meryl Streep) non-fiction book The Orchid Thief into a screenplay. Faced with writer's block and consumed by self-doubt, Charlie embarks on a surreal journey of self-discovery and artistic exploration.

"Adaptation is a masterclass in writing, directing, and acting," Gladstone said. "The humor in that film, and the way it's so deeply enmeshed with how finely developed all the characters are, and every single actor and every character that they create— It's all stunning. The performance that Nicolas Cage gives playing these two brothers is so funny." Gladstone hits the nail on the head here: Adaptation is a writer's dream, a self-referential deconstruction of the creative process that remains as insightful and deliciously subversive today as it was in 2002. Not many can balance meta-humor with insightful commentary as ably as Jonze and Kaufman do here.

6 'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

Director: Marc Forster

"This may sound like gibberish to you, but I think I'm in a tragedy." Harold Crick (Will Ferrell) is an IRS agent with a meticulously structured life who suddenly discovers that he is a character in a novel written by the reclusive author Karen Eiffel (Emma Thompson). Shocked and bewildered by this revelation, Harold seeks the help of literature professor Jules Hilbert (Dustin Hoffman) to navigate this existential crisis.

Stranger Than Fiction is an impressively sophisticated comedy and a great showcase of Ferrell's dramatic range. "One that I put on because I know it so well and I cling to it or cry to it is Stranger than Fiction," Gladstone said. The film is clever, witty, and remarkably incisive about human relationships. The creative process is again highlighted here, with Thompson delivering a deliciously neurotic take on the tortured writer. Stranger Than Fiction goes all in on its intriguing premise, resulting in a delightful hidden comedy gem of the 200s.

Stranger Than Fiction Release Date September 9, 2006 Cast Will Ferrell , William Dick , Guy Massey , Martha Espinoza , T.J. Jagodowski , Peter Grosz Runtime 113

5 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

"Don't do that. If you shoot him, you'll just make him mad." Blazing Saddles follows Bart (Cleavon Little), a black railroad worker who is appointed as the sheriff of the fictional town of Rock Ridge. Facing rampant racism and hostility from the townsfolk, Bart teams up with the reluctant and dim-witted gunslinger Jim (Gene Wilder), also known as the Waco Kid, to bring law and order to the unruly town.

Perhaps the best comedy Western ever made, the now-iconic Blazing Saddles hilariously satirizes the genre while tackling issues of prejudice with sharp wit and anarchic humor. "I love [that] it was done in such a diverse way. It was having conversations nobody was having, but in a way that was so accessible because it was so funny! It was just a perfect little indictment of Americana," Gladstone said. The actress is hardly the film's only fan, a testament to its impact and standing.

Blazing Saddles Release Date February 7, 1974 Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93

4 'Eagle vs Shark' (2007)

Director: Taika Waititi

"I almost came as a shark, actually, but then I realized an eagle's slightly better." Eagle vs. Shark was the directorial debut of Oscar-winner Taika Waititi. Jemaine Clement and Loren Horsley star as Jarrod, a self-absorbed video game store employee who dreams of vengeance against his childhood bully, and Lily, a shy and eccentric fast-food cashier who dreams of being a musician.

In keeping with Waititi's trademark style, the whole thing is lovably dorky. Eagle vs. Shark offers a glimpse into the development of his comedic approach, even if it's very much a product of its time. "Eagle vs Shark is such a perfect, textured indie comedy that is very character-driven," Gladstone said. "It was one of the first times that I ever saw Indigenous characters just allowed to be characters, allowed to be funny, allowed to have this cute, little crunchy love story, allowed to be nerds, allowed to just be."

Eagle vs. Shark Release Date July 15, 2007 Cast Loren Horsley , Jemaine Clement , Joel Tobeck , Brian Sergent , Craig Hall , Rachel House Runtime 88

3 'The Master' (2012)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

"Your fear of capture and imprisonment is an implant from millions of years ago." This Paul Thomas Anderson masterpiece focuses on Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix), a Navy veteran grappling with PTSD and alcoholism. Aimless and adrift, Freddie stumbles upon Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a charismatic figure who leads a mysterious movement known as "The Cause." Drawn to Dodd's magnetic presence, Freddie becomes deeply involved in The Cause, serving as both disciple and enforcer of Dodd's control.

The Master is PTA at his utter best, telling a riveting yet off-putting story about human nature itself and its seemingly inherently self-destructive quality. The whole cast is phenomenal, but the highlight is Hoffman's towering performance as the L. Ron Hubbard-inspired Dodd. "PTA is probably my favorite filmmaker [and] I feel like there are huge conversations being had in [The Master] that I really value," Gladstone said. "It's such a visceral film. The performances in it are unapologetic. They're relentless. Philip Seymour Hoffman is my favorite actor."

The Master Release Date September 7, 2012 Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Price Carson , Mike Howard , Sarah Shoshana David , Bruce Goodchild , Matt Hering Runtime 137

2 'Wendy and Lucy' (2008)

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt has gone on to bigger and more ambitious movies, but her most affecting effort might still be the minimalist Wendy and Lucy. The plot follows a young woman (Michelle Williams) on a journey with her loyal dog, Lucy, to find work in Alaska. Their bond is the only constant in Wendy's life as she navigates through poverty and uncertainty. However, when Wendy's car breaks down in a small Oregon town, her life takes a drastic turn.

"This is a simple tale about a woman and her dog. It's not completely dressed up. The camera's just letting you watch this. That got me into all of Kelly's other films," Gladstone said. "I got to meet Lucy just months before she died because Kelly brought her to the last few days of Certain Women." Challenging but moving, Wendy and Lucy is an often harrowing depiction of loneliness, hardship, and companionship. It might seem overly bleak, but there is an undeniable sense of compassion in Reichardt's approach as she captures the unspoken reality of millions of people around the world.

1 'Whale Rider' (2002)

Director: Niki Caro

Paikea Apirana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) is a young girl who defies tradition and gender roles to fulfill her destiny as the leader of her tribe. Although she is born into a lineage of chiefs, Paikea's grandfather, Koro (Rawiri Paratene), is determined to find a male successor, overlooking her potential. Undeterred by her grandfather's disapproval, Paikea is determined to prove herself worthy. Her goal sends her on a journey that will change her people forever.

Powered by a stellar, Oscar-nominated performance from Castle-Hughes, Whale Rider is an inspiring and uplifting coming-of-age tale that shines a light on voices seldom showcased in mainstream cinema. "I remember seeing that film and having my mind blown open by the possibility of narrative," Gladstone said. "This whole film is centered around this young woman at a point in time with her culture where girls are stepping into a different role, and it shows that the necessity for cultural perseverance is really led by young women. For me, it was just the perfect film to watch."

Whale Rider Release Date January 30, 2003 Cast Keisha Castle-Hughes , Rawiri Paratene , Vicky Haughton , Cliff Curtis , Grant Roa , Mana Taumaunu Runtime 101

