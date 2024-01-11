The Big Picture Lily Gladstone's performance in Reservation Dogs as a grieving mother is powerful and unforgettable.

Gladstone's facial expressions and command of the screen make her stand out in every role, including Reservation Dogs as well as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Reservation Dogs is a groundbreaking series written and directed by Indigenous people, and Gladstone's presence elevates each episode.

Lily Gladstone is having an incredible year — and breaking ground. This past Sunday, Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous person to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress-Drama for her portrayal of Molly Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese-directed period crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon. She co-stars alongside Hollywood legends Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, but the film is undeniably Gladstone's, whose performance has been hailed as one of the best of 2023. Scorsese's film has also been praised for its unflinching painting of greed at the hands of white men throughout the course of history in this country, and his controversial decision to tell the story from that point of view. As Ernest plots and kills alongside his uncle, William Hale (De Niro), Molly is the embodiment of grief, and Gladstone's performance is the beating heart of the film.

While it may seem that Lily Gladstone appeared out of nowhere as Scorsese's leading lady, she's been steadily making a name for herself in Hollywood for years. Getting her big break in 2016, Gladstone starred in the Kelly Reichardt-directed, Certain Women opposite Kristen Stewart, for which she received numerous awards, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress. Gladstone then went on to appear in Reichardt's follow-up film First Cow, and most recently starred in Erica Tremblay's 2023 film Fancy Dance. Though Killers of the Flower Moon is Gladstone's most buzzed-about performance this year, she also gave of the most searing, powerful performances on television throughout the past two years. A guest star on the FX on Hulu's coming-of-age series, Reservation Dogs, Gladstone first appeared on the series during Season 2, and made a final appearance in Season 3, the series' final installment. Portraying a mother wracked with grief and guilt, Gladstone's performance in Reservation Dogs is one of the many contributing threads to what makes the series one of the best of the 21st century.

Reservation Dogs Release Date August 9, 2021 Cast D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Devery Jacobs , Lane Factor , Paulina Alexis , Elva Guerra , Lil Mike , Funny Bone , Sarah Podemski Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Comedy , Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

What Is 'Reservation Dogs' About?

Reservation Dogs chronicles four Indigenous teens growing up in rural Oklahoma among their reservation community as they dream of running away to California. Starring Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, the teens go on various heists that include stealing trucks full of spicy chips to amass enough money to get to the Sunshine State. It's a half-hour comedy that strikes gold again and again as the kids get themselves into sticky situations, and it channels David Lynch with trippy, alternate universes full of monsters and spirit guides existing within their community. While the teens make jokes and seem relatively carefree at first glance, there is a reason for their desperation to get to California. Their best friend, Daniel Jackson, recently committed suicide, and his one dream was to make it there. Battling their own grief and the obstacles keeping them from leaving, Gladstone enters onto the scene during the penultimate episode in Season 2 and demands every corner of the screen.

Audiences mainly exist within the world of the four main characters, Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese, and we become immersed in their lives as their classmates and the elders in town teach them important lessons. Gladstone is introduced behind bars, playing Hotki Jackson, Daniel's hardened mother who is haunted by the spirits of her ancestors while serving time in prison. Many critics noted that throughout Gladstone's performance in the Killers of the Flower Moon, she can set a frame on fire simply with her eyes, and it's a skill she carries to every role. Once again, in Reservation Dogs, her facial expressions are her greatest weapon as she utilizes her face in a way few actors could dream of. Transforming into a mother deep in the wells of grief, she demands attention with a commanding voice and delivers an unforgettable performance in a series rich with unforgettable cameos. When Willie Jack (Alexis), Daniel's cousin and Hotki's niece, seeks her out for advice, her visit to jail becomes a therapeutic reunion between the two women, and Gladstone shines in what many consider Reservation Dogs's best episode.

In 'Reservation Dogs,' Lily Gladstone Gives a Powerful Performance as a Grieving Mother

When we meet Hotki in Reservation Dogs, she has lost her appetite for life and become alienated from her family. As Willy Jack asks her for help in keeping her and her friends together as they are all still mourning the death of Daniel, Hotki helps Willie Jack understand that they are never alone. Leading her in prayer and teaching her about her ancestors, Gladstone delivers an unforgettable monologue about grief, which led critics to call it one of the best episode of the entire series. Though she is on-screen for all but twenty minutes, Gladstone makes every minute count. Her role as Daniel's mother is crucial, as his death takes on a new face by introducing another shade of grief into the fold, and Gladstone's conflicting anger and sadness simmer just beneath the surface. Hotki is a strong shoulder for Willie Jack to lean on as she teaches her how to connect to her past while moving forward, and her advice enters into the bloodstream of the show, becoming part of its beating heart.

Reservation Dogs is a groundbreaking series, as it was written and directed by Indigenous people. Created by Sterling Herjo and Taika Waititi, Gladstone is one of countless guest actors on the series who bring each episode to new heights simply with their presence alone. She joins the ranks of Wes Studi, Gary Farmer, Graham Greene, Marc Maron, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Burr in unforgettable cameos throughout the series, which ended its three-season run this past summer. Appearing one final time in the series' final episode, Gladstone can't help but make anything she touches turn into something epic, even if it's a one-episode-arc. As she has already begun sweeping up trophies with the Awards season underway, Reservation Dogs is essential viewing for anyone who wants to experience more of her filmography as Gladstone gets closer and closer to that inevitable Oscar.

Reservation Dogs is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

