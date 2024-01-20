The Big Picture Lily Gladstone's favorite Star Wars movie is Return of the Jedi, which sparked her passion for acting at a young age.

She was drawn to the Ewoks, seeing them as a representation of indigenous resistance and feeling empowered by their role in defeating the Empire.

George Lucas revealed that the name "Ewok" was inspired by the indigenous people of North California, adding depth to Gladstone's connection to the characters.

Amidst Lily Gladstone’s press coverage for 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, the actress has been sharing her thoughts on her role as Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman who suffered through the devastating Osage murders during the 1920s. It’s a role Gladstone feels tremendous respect for, and while the actress is being nominated and earning awards for the performance, something else has been happening during these interviews she is sitting down for. Gladstone has been talking about how influential Star Wars was during her childhood in a more lighthearted, introspective reveal to her frequent press coverage. She isn’t the first actor to love the space opera franchise, but Lily Gladstone is the rare person to admit the silly Star Wars character she loves with her whole heart, and it could make any Jedi or droid jealous.

‘Return of the Jedi’ Is Lily Gladstone’s Favorite Star Wars Movie

The whole franchise isn’t what inspired Gladstone to go into acting when she was a kid, nor was it the original movie that started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope or the iconic Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. It was when she watched Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, the final chapter of the original trilogy, that the acting spark would hit. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lily Gladstone sat down and revealed to the host that she was 5 years old when she saw it, becoming enamored by the movie. For a quick recap of Return of the Jedi, this sixth “episode” introduces new settings and characters, leading up to the big showdown that took place in the film.

Jabba the Hutt is a giant slug crime lord who no one wants to tick off. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) finds this out the hard wat, and a soon-imprisoned Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) does too. But Luke (Mark Hamill) arrives, and the main trio thwart Jabba, seemingly kill off Boba Fett in the process — until The Mandalorian. The rest of the story follows the trio as they work with the Rebels to prepare for a final battle against the Galactic Empire. While Luke travels to confront the Dark Side, Leia and Han deal with the forest moon of Endor. Around the time Return of the Jedi reached this new setting, a young Lily Gladstone figured out who her favorite character was, and it wouldn’t be Luke, Han, Leia, or any of the more obvious heroic characters in Star Wars. Her favorite, and who she really wanted to tag along with, were the fluffy warriors on Endor, the creatures that fought valiantly and were about knee-high.

Lily Gladstone Loved Star Wars' Ewoks

In the interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Gladstone talked about how her parents were getting concerned as their daughter saw the Ewoks getting shot down with lasers. There’s a short moment where two Ewoks collapse from a blast, but only one gets up and is shown to be okay, sadly trying to get their fellow warrior up with no success. No wonder why the actress’ parents might have been worried over their daughter’s reaction. So they made it a point to explain to her how the Ewoks were not real, how they were actors in costume, to ease their daughter’s worries when her favorite little warriors got attacked by enemy lasers. Learning this from her parents fascinated Lily Gladstone even more. “So if I want to be an Ewok, gotta be an actor,” she explained to Jimmy Kimmel.

In an interview with Variety, Gladstone would add to the inspirations for her acting career by talking about the neo-western Thunderheart, where John Trudell and Sheila Tousey are two indigenous actors in the cast. She said with a smile how it was, “not the most age-appropriate,” but she remembers Trudell and Tousey, especially Tousey’s performance. She went on to say how it was, “Maybe one of those early sparks where I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that.’ She elicited this incredible feeling and, like, deep love for her grandma, her community, this just, wry sense of humor, this like absolute command of every scene she was in, with just very like gentle and observational, but also very invested presence. I just wanted to do that.”

When Gladstone isn’t discussing serious topics, whether associated with Killers of the Flower Moon or current social issues, it feels just as candid to hear the actress explain how popular the Ewoks were for her growing up and how she connected it to being indigenous. But it wasn’t because they were cuddly, her love for them went further than that, saying in the Kimmel interview how she felt empowered by the warriors. She analyzed these Star Wars characters as a representation of indigenous resistance, focusing on how the Ewoks turned into key allies for Luke and the Rebels in defeating the Empire. It’s unfortunate then how the interview got sidetracked by a joke from the host.

George Lucas Revealed the Ewok Name Was Inspired by Indigenous People

Image via Lucasfilm

Kimmel quickly went for a joke about his family believing themselves to be Blackfeet Indian, rather than add to Gladstone’s comment about Ewoks and indigenous rebellion. Instead of diving into that analysis, then maybe he could have brought up Gladstone’s powerful guest role on Reservation Dogs. There’s also some context to back up what Gladstone was talking about too, as it wasn’t by mistake she saw the Ewoks and their battle against the Empire like she had. George Lucas revealed this when he had to deal with a legal situation that surrounded the Ewoks years after Return of the Jedi was released.

In 1990, Lucas was facing a court battle over the ownership of Endor’s warriors. This happened when Calgary screenwriter, Dean Preston, claimed he had been the one, not the creator of Star Wars, who originated the Ewok species in his script, Space Pets. In his defense, George Lucas explained how he put the Ewoks into his 1974 draft for what became A New Hope and then evolved the Ewoks from the Wookiees, a creative choice to not confuse audiences with the two species. Lucas shrunk the Ewoks down and gave them big, teddy bear-like eyes. He also revealed their name was inspired by Miwok, the North California indigenous people that lived in the Redwood forest where Return of the Jedi filmed scenes to bring Endor onto the screen. When Lily Gladstone went on Jimmy Kimmel and talked about her younger self’s connection to the Ewoks, it didn’t feel that far off.

‘Star Wars’ Was Made From Many Cultural Influences

Image via Toho

The connection between the fictional Ewoks and real life isn’t that surprising, as George Lucas had been influenced by various cultures while making his franchise. The most famous example is Japanese culture and cinema, like director Akira Kurosawa’s samurai adventure film, The Hidden Fortress. Big influences or homages from that are notably seen in the main droids, Leia and Luke, and Lucas wanting its lead actor, Toshiro Mifune, to be Obi-Wan Kenobi. All the various influences and inspirations Lucas took were brought in to create the science fiction series. Going back to the Ewoks’ biggest fan, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to let Lily Gladstone live out her dreams from when she was a kid.

Lily Gladstone Should Get a Star Wars Role

Image via Apple TV+

She might be a dramatic actor in Certain Women, Reservation Dogs, and Killers of the Flower Moon, plus more, but every performer deserves to have some sci-fi fun, and it would be hilarious and sweet if she had the chance to live out her younger self’s dream role. Gladstone has since joined other well-known actors who have shared their love for the franchise, but perhaps she can take it further by stepping into the galaxy far, far away as an Ewok queen, even if she isn’t a droid that gets worshiped like C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in the Ewoks’ tree villages. And it isn’t unheard of in Star Wars to hide known actors in costume.

Should Gladstone actually want to be one of Endor’s warriors, other famous actors have become unrecognizable villains and heroes. Gwendoline Christie took on a major role underneath chrome armor as Captain Phasma, even if it did little to utilize how expressive Christie is as an actress. But then there is Daniel Craig in a cameo for The Force Awakens, as a stormtrooper who gets tricked by a Jedi mind trick; and while no one might have known it was him right away, Craig was ecstatic about the chance to be in the franchise, even though he wasn't too happy with how uncomfortable the costume was. This isn’t to leave out Pedro Pascal’s more voice-centric performance in The Mandalorian. But Gladstone might have admitted what she would be content with.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gladstone thought that her adult height might be a deciding factor and said, “I think I just want to live the lifestyle, I don’t know that I can fit in the wardrobe.” The Ewoks knew how to party too when they got a victory, dancing around while making music out of stormtrooper helmets. When she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, discussed said how she met Harrison Ford at the recent Golden Globes and confessed her passion for Return of the Jedi. She would then become the first indigenous actor to win in that awards show’s history.

Even without the Ewok parties, Lily Gladstone is certainly in a celebratory mood, as she is winning numerous acting awards for Killers of the Flower Moon — as she should. Whatever her next project or line of projects may be, she is undoubtedly a powerhouse whether she is with her costars or on her own. Years ago, her career was in the back of her head when she was a kid while watching Return of the Jedi. The Ewoks might not be the most cherished species in the Star Wars universe, but they have one big fan in Lily Gladstone. And while she’s doing press coverage, she keeps sharing how her early career aspirations all began with the little creatures of Endor who defeated the Dark Side.

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

