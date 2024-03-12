The Big Picture Lily Gladstone stars in the new Hulu show, Under the Bridge, as an investigator in a missing person's case.

The show follows true events surrounding the disappearance of Reena Virk.

The series premieres on April 17, 2024, on Hulu.

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) is back for more mysteries in a new show for Hulu titled Under the Bridge. A new trailer has Gladstone playing an investigator embroiled in a tough missing person's case. Based on Rebbecca Godfrey's 1997 book of the same name, Under the Bridge tells a story based on true events about fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went with friends to a party and never returned home. Through Godfrey's (Riley Keough) and Bentland's (Gladstone) eyes, the audience goes into the hidden world of teen girls and a boy accused of Virk's murder.

The trailer sets up the main mystery, as a narrator teases that "there's danger everywhere. But danger had never looked quite like this before," as faces of young teenage girls flash across the screen. Gladstone's Bentland introduces the story's conflict as she tells another person about a girl who has been missing for three days. Keough's Godfrey comes in to help with the case and hopes that her being an outsider might help people open up. She begins her investigation by interviewing several suspects, but what she learns at every turn proves shocking and confusing. She uncovers a world of secrets as she pursues her targets. The trailer concludes with a final mystery as Bentland plays a video and mutters "Can't be" in disbelief at what unfolds before her.

Who Is Behind 'Under The Bridge'?

Close

The late Rebecca Godfrey is credited as an executive producer. The series stars Gladstone as Cam Bentland, a police investigator who wrestles with her position as a woman of color in a male-dominated field. She also struggles with her queer identity and, throughout the series, will battle her beliefs about the justice system and how reality differs from what she expects it to be. Keough stars as Rebecca Godfrey, from whose perspective the story is told. Series regulars include Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, Ezra Faroque Khan, Archie Panjabi, Vritika Gupta, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Aiyana Goodfellow.

The series was adapted for the screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Shephard, Godfrey, and Tara Duncan. Keough will executive produce with Gina Gammell. Geeta Patel will direct the pilot and EP the episode. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

The 8-episode season premieres on April 17, 2024, on Hulu with two episodes. Watch the trailer below:

