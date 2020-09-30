Lily James, Ben Stiller in Talks to Join Pandemic-Themed Heist Film ‘Lockdown’

Lily James and Ben Stiller are in advanced talks to join Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Doug Liman‘s heist-driven romantic comedy Lockdown, it was announced Wednesday by AGC Studios.

Liman is directing from a script by Steven Knight, and Storyteller Productions co-founder P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie, while AGC’s Stuart Ford and Miguel Palos will serve as executive producers. CAA Media Finance is co-repping worldwide rights with AGC, which is fully financing the film. Production is currently under way in London, where Liman is shooting under strict pandemic protocols.

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lockdown follows a sparring couple, Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor), who call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewelry heist at the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods. The iconic London landmark is granting its glamorous backdrop exclusively to the production, which will certainly lend the film further authenticity.

Stephen Merchant (Jojo Rabbit), Dulé Hill (Black Monday), Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) and Mark Gatiss (The Favourite) are also in talks to join the supporting cast.

Both Stiller and James have been in the news of late, with the former re-teaming with his Escape at Dannemora star Patricia Arquette for Apple’s new detective series High Desert, and the latter signing on to star opposite Harry Styles in Amazon’s adaptation of My Policeman.

AGC recently partnered with CNN Films on the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, and the company also produced the revenge thriller The Secrets We Keep starring Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman. Its upcoming projects include Ron Howard‘s biopic of Chinese pianist Lang Lang; Roland Emmerich‘s sci-fi action movie Moonfall starring Halle Berry; and the counterfeit coupon comedy Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn. For more on the latter project, click here.