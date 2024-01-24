Starring in a bunch of well-known features, Lily James has slowly earned a spot among the most famous British female actors. While the star's breakthrough came in the period drama series Downtown Abbey, playing Lady Rose MacClare, James eventually got her big breakout when she landed the starring role in Kenneth Branagh's live-action remake of Disney's Cinderella, where she gracefully brought the beloved princess to life.

James has been cast in a few interesting projects ever since, showcasing her talents in compelling movies ranging from period dramas to blockbuster musicals, such as the highly enjoyable Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to Meryl Streep's summer hit. Without further ado, these are the best Lily James movies so far, ranked by how good they are.

10 'Fast Girls' (2012)

Director: Regan Hall

The family-friendly, enjoyable Fast Girls is a film centering on a street-smart runner (Leonora Crichlow) who develops a rivalry with an ambitious young athlete (James) after joining the World Championships. Needless to say, it is a must-see for Olympics enthusiasts.

Although it is not James' best work to date, this inspirational British Regan Hall film is still an enjoyable, utterly entertaining, and feel-good sports drama that sends out a positive message about girlhood, female friendships, and the importance of teamwork. On the other hand, the unnecessary romantic subplot Hall's film features on top of all the sports clichés it adopts lowers the bar a bit. Plus, it is safe to say that everyone would appreciate a bit more of Lily James in this.

9 'The Dig' (2021)

Director: Simon Stone

Set in 1938 and based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston, The Dig sees a self-taught archaeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) and his team embarking on the historical excavation of Sutton Hoo after being hired by landowner Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan). It reimagines the discovery that provided one of the richest sources of archaeological evidence for the Anglo-Saxon period of England's history.

Simon Stone's film is a pretty decent effort at depicting a real-life event, and it is elevated by its strong performances, including James'. Although Peggy Piggot's storyline in the film wasn't that very well-received, mostly given the fictional romantic subplot, the star showcases her acting talents pretty well. Furthermore, The Dig is a thoughtful meditation on life and its delicacy.

8 'Little Woods' (2018)

Director: Nia DaCosta

Set in Little Woods, North Dakota, and centering around two estranged sisters (James and Tessa Thompson) who struggle to cope with the death of their mother and are left with one week to pay back her mortgage, Nia DaCosta's neo-Western features amazing central acting performances and really well-written character studies.

What is so great about The Marvels' director's empathetic, slow-burn directorial debut, Little Woods, is how it observes and meditates on America's healthcare system, making for an affecting watch with substance that viewers might relate to at times. It is nonjudgemental and truly humane, sending out a powerful message not only about American issues but also about family not bonded by blood but by heart and love.

7 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society' (2018)

Director: Mike Newell

Taking audiences back to the aftermath of World War II, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society follows a free-spirited writer (James) who forms an unexpected connection with the residents of the once German-occupied Guernsey Island after she writes a book about their experiences during the war. Juliet then begins to exchange chance letters with a Channel Islands farmer (The Haunting of Hill House's Michiel Huisman).

A delightful and entertaining film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Mary Ann Shaffer, Mike Newell's period drama will sweep viewers off their feet with its romantic narrative and beautifully shot landscapes. At its heart, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society reflects on how books bind people and connect them, offering audiences a great time in front of the screen.

6 'Cinderella' (2015)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Lily James' role in Cinderella is possibly her most recognizable, especially to Disney fans. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this fan-favorite live-action tells the story of the iconic Disney princess, from the unexpected death of her father, which leaves Ella at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and evil stepsisters, to her relationship with Prince Charming (Richard Madden).

In addition to the incredible chemistry between the two leads, Branagh's enchanting take on the beloved tale managed to improve upon its source material while remaining true to its essence, given its careful attention to detail. It is just a magical film all around, and its performances — especially Blanchett as the evil stepmother — are worth checking out. Many strong aspects make 2015's Cinderella rank high among the best Disney live-action remakes.

5 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Director: Ol Parker

A sequel to the Meryl Streep-led 2008 film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again invites viewers to look inside young Donna's life, now wonderfully portrayed by the charismatic Lily James. Set both in the past (mostly 1979) and the present moment, OI Parker's film follows the protagonist as she navigates through love and adventure, and meets Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) potential fathers along the way. In the meantime, Sophie dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother's old friends.

Although the two films are very on par, providing incredible soundtracks and a good dose of summer fun, Here We Go Again is possibly an even more entertaining feature than its predecessor. It is an irresistible sing-a-long watch that will likely have audiences mesmerized by James' free-spirited Donna while offering a funny but touching narrative.

4 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Director: Joe Wright

Starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, Darkest Hour takes place in May 1940, where the fate of WWII hangs on the politician who must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or stand up and fight, knowing that such a thing could potentially mean the death of the British Empire.

With awing makeup transformation and undeniably good lead performance, Joe Wright's Oscar-winning period drama is essential viewing for history buffs, as well as an intriguing character study that examines one of the most important moments in time and meditates on finding hope in the face of adversity. Lily James, who plays Churchill's secretary and typist Elizabeth Layton, gets more screen time than expected, but with great results.

3 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Director: Sean Durkin

Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw is one of 2023's best, and its performances — especially Zac Efron's, who fully embodies his on-screen counterpart — are part of what makes it stand out. The A24 sports drama tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erichs (Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons), the brothers who made history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Although the Mamma Mia! star has a small role in this as Pam Adkisson, Kevin Von Erich's wife, Lily James does an impeccable job of stepping into her shoes. The incredible film, which has gathered Oscar buzz, emphasizes love and grief by depicting the tragic but heartwarming story of the Von Erich brothers as well as the challenges they endured, which were far beyond physical.

2 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Featuring a Black Mirror-ish narrative and intriguing fantasy elements, Boots Riley's 2018 surrealist comedy-drama is set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland and centers around Cassius Green (LaKeith Stanfield), a black man selling to predominately white people over the phone who discovers that the key to success in the telemarketing industry is to put on a high-pitched accent.

Sorry to Bother You is a captivating film that explores capitalism, greed, and the power dynamics between races, satirizing discrimination when it comes to linguistics and all else. James only does voice acting in this, but truly showcases her skills in the field being Tessa Thompson's character Detroit's "white voice." On top of its engaging narrative, Riley's film also features incredible cinematography.

1 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Director: Edgar Wright

With a plethora of beloved projects under his belt (including the Cornetto trilogy), Edgar Wright is a fan-favorite filmmaker in the industry. Baby Driver centers around a young man (Ansel Elgort) who works as a getaway driver after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) and sees himself taking part in a doomed heist.

Although their relationship is a subplot, Wright's film benefits from the chemistry between Baby and Debora, James' waitress character for whom the protagonist falls. Despite two of its controversial cast members (Elgort and Spacey), Baby Driver is a solid, technically impressive film that deserves its flowers and is guaranteed to appeal to fans of car chase crime stories.

