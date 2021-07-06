American Horror Story regular Lily Rabe has been cast in HBO Max's limited series Love and Death, also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, and Jesse Plemons. David E. Kelley will serve as an executive producer, alongside Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films. Lesli Linka Glatter, who served as an executive producer on Homeland and The Leftovers, will direct the series. Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, a non-fiction story that chronicled the true story of Candy Montgomery.

Love and Death follows two church-going couples in a small town in Texas, until (not unpredictably) a housewife loses it and starts murdering people with axes. Rabe will play Betty Gore, who was murdered by Olsen's Montgomery with an ax in 1980. Plemons will star as her husband Allan Gore, with Fugit playing Candy's husband, Pat Montgomery. This series is based on the true story of Montgomery, which made headline news in the 80s. During the pandemic, the story made a resurgence in popularity and, naturally, TV execs decided to quickly turn the bloody true-crime story into a series.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Lily Rabe on Getting Super Spooky for 'American Horror Story' and Super Sweaty for 'Tell Me Your Secrets'

This is the latest news in a current stand-off between multiple Candy Montgomery series, with another currently in production over at Hulu with Elisabeth Moss as the famous murderer. Candy was created by Robin Veith, who has producing and writing credits on series like The Expanse, True Blood, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. HBO Max's has recently been announcing quite a few cast members for their own series, while Moss is still the only actor attached to Hulu's Candy. This could potentially mean that Love and Death will film soon and then premiere well before Hulu's show, and how much Candy Montogomery will be too much for audiences?

Rabe can be recently seen in two high-profile series, including HBO's The Undoing and Barry Jenkins' stunning The Underground Railroad for Amazon. She is also returning to her roots with Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature, which will premiere on August 25. George Clooney recently cast Rabe in his latest directorial feature called The Tender Bar, which follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures at his uncle's bar.

Love and Death is set to premiere on HBO Max, but there has been no release date yet announced.

KEEP READING: Jesse Plemons Joins Elizabeth Olsen in True-Crime Series 'Love and Death' on HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn and 'The Suicide Squad' Cast Break Down That Hard-R Action: "Heads Will Absolutely Blow Up" "I don't think most people think Star Lord's head is going to explode in the middle of the movie."

Read Next

Kristen Santer (145 Articles Published) More From Kristen Santer