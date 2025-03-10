Horror has a complicated history with the Oscars. Often the genre is underrepresented and worthy performances are absent from the nominations. There have been huge successes, and a handful of horror movies have even broken into the top awards, showing the Academy isn’t completely opposed to the genre. This appeared to be the case when The Substance was showered with a substantial number of nominations, most notably Demi Moore as lead actress. The Substance is unapologetically graphic and is body horror in its purest format, so to see this style of movie recognized at the Oscars felt like a breakthrough. However, Moore’s nomination does not prove that the Academy has shifted their stance on horror. That’s not to say her nomination wasn’t deserved, but instead that it fed into the standard Oscar narrative as opposed to celebrating the horror genre. If the Oscars were truly ready to honor horror, they would’ve nominated Lily-Rose Depp for her performance in Nosferatu.

Demi Moore’s Nomination Fits the Oscar Stereotype

Image via Mubi

Demi Moore’s best actress nomination for The Substance continues a trend within horror, as this is the category where the genre has seen the most success. Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates and Jodie Foster all won the award, and a handful of other actresses have received lead or supporting nominations. However, it is also the category where individuals are often missed out, most notably Toni Collette in Hereditary and Lupita Nyong’o for Us. It is a criticism that has been made time and time again, so seeing Moore get the nomination should be a positive for fans of horror, but it is not the success it first appears to be.

Horror is not finally getting its flowers from the Academy, as Demi Moore’s nomination actually feels fairly standard in terms of Oscar narrative. Sometimes the acting wins at the Oscars can feel like career wins as opposed to celebrating a particularly astounding performance. Most recently, Jamie Lee Curtis’ award felt like a celebration of her career. Moore had never been nominated for an Oscar before, and The Substance was her breaking away from people’s perceptions to do something unexpected and challenging. She is a Hollywood darling who was often confined to certain roles, so her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle broke the mold and proved she shouldn’t be forgotten. The “journey” narrative is often pushed by the Academy and, with Moore’s speech at the Golden Globes feeding into the message of The Substance and her insecurities about never receiving any recognition for her work, it felt as though her Oscar nomination leans more towards this angle than celebrating horror.

The Academy Should Have Considered Lily Rose Depp