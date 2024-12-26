When The Idol, the latest effort from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, hit HBO last summer, it was instantly (and universally) maligned. Some claimed it might even be one of the worst TV dramas of all time. The series followed Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a pop star on the rise reeling from the death of her mother. She comes in the orbit of sleazy nightclub owner (and de facto cult leader) Tedros (Abel Tesfaye), who entrenches himself into her life, bedroom, and career. As Tedros, Tesfaye lands the performance best when he's unintentionally funny or pathetically small. When it needs him to be a charismatic, domineering figure capable of leading a cult, however, the performance stops at abusive and never translates that mysterious X-factor that so engages Jocelyn.

The series' development was drastically changed when Amy Seimetz was pushed out of the series, and reports of the behind-the-scenes drama indicated that Seimetz's version was pivoted into a "misogynistic male power fantasy," an apt description of what the series became. HBO's subsequent moves showed a lack of confidence, first when it was cut to five episodes from a planned six and then canceled after one season. There were certainly a few bright spots, including Rachel Sennott's Leia and Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Destiny (both of whom deserved more screen time), but the series' biggest underserved player was star Lily-Rose Depp, whose strong performance deserved better material. Fortunately, she now has it in a brilliant new film earning her well-deserved praise: Nosferatu, the excellent new horror outing from Robert Eggers.

'The Idol' Wasted Lily-Rose Depp's Talents

Despite The Idol's other limitations, Depp gave a spirited and emotionally raw performance as Jocelyn. Every breakdown over missing her mother, each angry fight with Tedros, and all the moments of character passion landed better and were much more watchable because of her efforts. The narrative, scenes, and writing were sometimes very suspect (like when Tedros entirely covers Jocelyn's face, piercing an air hole with a knife as she was wearing it, which she was fine with?), but they often worked better than they should have due to her efforts. Her performance regularly felt layered, energetic, charismatic, and sensual, and she was easily the series' best aspect. She was also given the opportunity to showcase her physicality. While writhing before Live Nation exec Andrew Finkelstein (Eli Roth) to land the tour in the finale makes for an uncomfortable scene, she brought an evocative allure to her physicality as a performer and dancer.

Depp's performative ability was finally able to shine in Nosferatu. Depp plays Ellen Hutton, a woman plagued by visions and odd intuitions since she was young, who becomes entwined with an old and dangerous being, the vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), after a lonely shout into the darkness. When supernatural forces come calling, she effortlessly slides between erotic, terrifying, and vulnerable, culminating in an incredible scene following Ellen's reveal of her connection to Count Orlok. Under Nosferatu's spell, Depp floats between sweet and submissive to menacing, before her body convulses, her eyes roll back, and she contorts and shakes in an unbelievable display. It pays off Depp's promise as a performer in The Idol: pivoting between demure, pained, erotic, and menacing, all accompanied by movements so skillfully unnatural that they qualify as body horror. It's the perfect career reset for a promising young actor, finally utilizing her skill in a project worthy of her talents.

'Nosferatu' Is a Lot Like If 'The Idol' Was Supernatural and Good

Close

Even more interesting is the fact that Nosferatu picks up a number of the themes of The Idol, and does them exponentially better. The Idol attempts in its final episode to become a complicated musing on power, the finale upending every detail of each prior episode by suddenly positing Jocelyn as possibly manipulating Tedros (out of nowhere, I might add), secretly masterminding the events to a degree, all complete with a fabricated abuse story. It's an unearned twist that doesn't really work and makes little sense — why would she waste her time with Tedros? It's nonetheless interesting that The Idol is a project following a character enthralled by a power-hungry manipulator, who secretly called the situation into her own life, a theme far better accomplished in Nosferatu.

In Eggers' film, Ellen also has a complicated erotic infatuation with a dangerous, powerful monster (here, vampire) that takes control over the minds of others, like Tedros' cult leader. In both projects, we find out that her character had a role in the controlling predator's rise to power (whereas, in Nosferatu, she explicitly awakens the elder vampire), and the monster subsequently becomes obsessed with her. The similarities are intriguing, and it's rewarding to see Depp given the chance to revisit them in a far better project. Beyond thematic similarities, Depp even gets to showcase the full extent of her abilities as a dancer in body horror territory. It's the perfect career follow-up, allowing Depp to elevate everything that worked (or nearly worked) in The Idol, finally allowing her potential as a performer to shine.

Nosferatu hits theaters on December 25.

Get Tickets.