Already hailed by many as the best horror movie of 2024, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is packed to the brim with star power. Among Nosferatu's many talented actors is Lily-Rose Depp, who steals the show with her tremendous performance as the film’s heroine, Ellen. Depp has spent years in the public consciousness as the daughter of a famous actor and a fashion icon, but her rise to acting stardom has been rocky. Beginning with small roles in prestigious projects like David Michôd’s The King, her first starring role in Sam Levinson’s 2023 miniseries, The Idol, was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the project and her colleagues. Playing Ellen in Nosferatu, Depp is able to show off not just a wide range, but an intense and immersive performance essential to the on-screen drama's believability. If directors out there are smart, Depp will star as the lead in many more horror projects!

How Lily-Rose Depp Prepared to Play Ellen in ‘Nosferatu’

No one would ever be able to guess that Lily-Rose Depp had never acted in a horror film before Nosferatu. Cast as the lead, Ellen, a dreamy young woman plagued by visions and fits of sleepwalking, Depp brings an immense physicality to the role that lends realism to the supernatural. Much of this groundedness comes from the scenes where Ellen is suffering bouts of illness and possession. She sleepwalks, seizes, and contorts; her eyes roll back into her head and her mouth twists into unnatural shapes. Watching Ellen spasm is hair-raising, and it was all done without a wire.

Eggers was reportedly adamant against CGI, meaning Depp had to deliver an entirely practical performance. To prepare for Ellen, Depp worked with renowned movement coach, Marie-Gabrielle Rotie. Rotie spent 10 days with Depp, showing 19th-century studies of women in hysterical poses and the famous bronze figurine, Arch of Hysteria, by Louise Bourgeois. Depp perfectly imitates this statue during her scene with William Dafoe, where he’s examining her body during a night of possession, and she arches clean off the bed. The bend is so impressive, it looks like Depp is floating. It’s eerily reminiscent of the iconic stair walk in The Exorcist and makes the moment pure horror without any of the usual tropes.

Lily-Rose Depp Was Inspired by Isabelle Adjani for 'Nosferatu'

Depp was also inspired by the work of a fellow French actor, Isabelle Adjani. Adjani previously took up the mantle of Ellen in Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake of Nosferatu the Vampyre. Despite this obvious lineage, Depp admitted to having taken the majority of her inspiration from Adjani’s most iconic role in Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession. Adjani’s performance as Anna and Helen in Possession was likewise physically demanding, with a comparable number of scenes featuring convulsions and shakes. Not only is it obvious that Depp drew inspiration from Adjani’s physicality in Possession, but also how psychologically tormented her characters are. The supernatural forces at work wreak havoc on Anna and Helen, just as they do to Ellen. The violent physical outbursts are, in both cases, manifestations of how mentally exhausting butting up against the supernatural can be. Throughout Nosferatu, Ellen is so clearly suffering that the danger Count Orlok presents is never understated or doubted. The audience can easily buy into the threat thanks to Depp’s convincing and unrelenting portrayal.

‘Nosferatu’ Proves Lily-Rose Depp Is a Born Star

Depp demonstrates a remarkable range of tone and line delivery in Nosferatu alone. She plays a profound love and devotion to Nicholas Hoult’s Thomas and Emma Corrin’s Anna but can switch to a ferocious cry when accusing Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Friedrich of cowardice. The argument between Ellen and Friedrich is a deeply underrated moment in the film. No supernatural or horror elements are at play. Instead, it is pure character drama that allows both Depp and Taylor-Johnson to flex their skills. As Ellen openly weeps while also furious and accusing, the audience can see Eggers' vision for reviving Nosferatu. Eggers wanted Ellen to be the obvious protagonist for all three acts, rather than for her heroinism to be a surprise in the finale. Depp’s ability to oscillate between dreamy Victorian damsel and indomitable protector makes her the perfect choice for Eggers’ Ellen.

The horror depends on the audience buying into Ellen's suffering and peril. Depp plays the damsel well, but the film also requires a pivot, in which Ellen goes from being a victim to an active hero. Her grit and determination to protect Thomas imbues Ellen's strength with a humanity essential to that evolution in character. Originally, Ellen's role belonged to Anya Taylor-Joy, who had worked with Eggers on The Witch and The Northman. Fans were crushed to learn Taylor-Joy was no longer attached to the project and doubted whether Depp could support such a massive undertaking. However, with the release of Nosferatu, it is obvious that Depp was a born star. She shows an obvious affinity for horror projects, and will hopefully develop a track record worthy of the title "Scream Queen." Whether she seeks out horror cinema in the future, Nosferatu has proven to all the nay-sayers that Depp has what it takes to be Hollywood's next leading lady.

Nosferatu is in theaters now.