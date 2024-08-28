Horror fans are eagerly waiting for Bill Skarsgård’s turn as the iconic Dracula in Robert Egger’s Nosferatu. The movie has been long in making and has all eyes on it for its numerous talents across the board as fans are eager to see Egger’s interpretation of the haunting and classic story. As the release date is nearing, the marketing is slowly rolling out for the film which will hit the big screen on Christmas later this year.

The makers have unveiled a new look at Lily-Rose Depp in grave danger in the upcoming film with blood oozing out of her mouth and eyes. The haunting image is certainly going to stay with the viewers for a long time. While it doesn’t give away any plot points, the image sets the gory tone for the gothic feature, so one can imagine what menace will unfold when the movie drops.

What Is 'Nosferatu' About?

Described as a gothic “tale of obsession, love, seduction, and fear,” Nosferatu is set in the 1800s and is expected to stick closely to the original story of Dracula wherein a man named Thomas Hutter is sent by his boss to help a castle owner with some paperwork for a new home. Interestingly, this new home is next door to Hutter, who slowly begins to uncover reasons that make him believe that his client, Count Orlok, might be a bloodsucking vampire. Things take a turn when Count Orlok sees a glimpse of Hutter’s wife, Ellen, and is taken aback by her beauty. As Hutter realizes their lives are in danger, the couple searches for a way to destroy Count Orlok before it’s too late.

It remains to be seen how Egger, considered a master of dark period pieces, interprets the tale for a new audience. Skarsgård, who plays Count Orlok aka Dracula, previously hinted at his character's juxtaposed attractive and disgusting elements, divulging:

“He’s gross. But it is very sexualized. It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time.”

The movie also casts Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Depp as Ellen Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock and Willem Dafoe as Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

Nosferatu haunts theatres starting December 25. You can check out the new image above and learn more about the monster feature with our guide here.