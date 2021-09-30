Lily-Rose Depp will be joining the upcoming HBO drama The Idol, alongside popular singer-songwriter Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, per Deadline. The move marks Depp's first television credit, a medium that her father Johnny Depp knows well, having appeared on four seasons of 21 Jump Street. Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's hit series Euphoria, is also working on The Idol.

The Idol takes place in Los Angeles and will follow a female pop singer who develops a romantic relationship with a charismatic club owner. He secretly harbors a second life though, as he is the leader of a secret cult. HBO has not given official word, but it is believed that Depp and The Weeknd will play the singer and the club owner, respectively. Reza Fahim, The Weeknd's producing partner, also serves as co-creator, a strong move given his previous experience as a nightlife entrepreneur. Joseph Epstein will be The Idol's showrunner and writer.

Depp has built a fairly impressive film resumé over the years since 2014 with her feature debut in Kevin Smith's Tusk. She went on to also feature in Yoga Hosers, Planetarium, and The King. This year, she starred in Voyagers alongside Tye Sheridan and Fionn Whitehead. December will also see the release of Silent Night, where Depp portrays a family member during a dark and crazy Christmas celebration. Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, and Annabelle Wallis co-star. Silent Night recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Weeknd made his acting debut in the Safdie Brothers' thriller Uncut Gems, alongside Adam Sandler. The Idol sounds to be like a much more enticing and thrilling role for The Weeknd, as he played a younger version of himself in Gems. He has featured as a voice actor in several prominent adult animated shows, from Robot Chicken to American Dad (where he also played an exaggerated version of himself). The Weeknd announced his involvement with The Idol back in June.

Given Levinson's commitment to Euphoria's second season, it will likely be a while until a first look is revealed for The Idol. Stay tuned here to Collider for updates.

