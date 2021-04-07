With writer-director Neil Burger’s Voyagers opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Tye Sheridan and Lily Rose Depp about making the sci-fi thriller. During the interview, they talked about how Voyagers depicts a possible future for our planet to survive, explores what people are really like when growing up in isolation, and more. In addition, they talked about what movies they’ve seen the most and what TV series they’d like to guest star on.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Voyagers takes place about forty years in the future and it’s about a group of young men and women sent on a very long expedition to colonize a distant planet with the goal of saving the human race. As their mission unfolds, and with the passage of time, they uncover secrets about the way they are being managed, which leads them to exploring their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Voyagers also stars Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about.

Tye Sheridan and Lily Rose Depp:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

How the film depicts a possible future for our planet.

How the film addresses how some people react even when presented with facts. Very timely to what is happening in the world today.

