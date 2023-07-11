Jackass began life as an MTV prank show in the early 2000s and featured nine friends performing stunts and pranks on each other and the public. The show was created by its star Johnny Knoxville along with Jeff Tremaine and Being John Malkovich director Spike Jonze. After the show's initial success, they branched off into multiple spin-offs including a series of four movies. The first of which was creatively titled Jackass: The Movie and opened with a segment in which the whole gang is introduced riding downhill in an oversize shopping cart. By now, this stunt is iconic to Jackass fans for its slow motion, music, and its inclusion in the movie's poster, making it the first image many people associate with the movie. Jackass' stunts might feel totally random, but you might be surprised to know that this prop (and the stunt it inspired) has the unlikeliest of origins. It all began with a 1981 Lily Tomlin comedy.

RELATED: '9 to 5' Still Captures What We Hate About the Workplace

Lily Tomlin's 'The Incredible Shrinking Woman' Paved the Way for 'Jackass'

Image via Universal Pictures

Lily Tomlin is an actress, comedian, and singer known for an enviable range of work throughout her career. She began in stand-up and sketch comedy before transitioning to screen work on '70s movies like Robert Altman's Nashville. Tomlin went on to star in many '80s classics including the Dolly Parton comedy 9 to 5 and the Steve Martin rom-com All of Me. In more recent years, she and her 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda have experienced somewhat of a career renaissance as a double-act in both Grace and Frankie and the movie 80 for Brady. Tomlin also provided the voice for Miss Frizzle in the '90s educational cartoon The Magic School Bus. Before she drove/piloted/sailed the magic school bus, one of her movies saw her appear in a very different four-wheeled carriage. That's right - the giant shopping cart!

In 1981, Tomlin starred in The Incredible Shrinking Woman, an adaptation of the 1956 novel The Shrinking Man. The film sees Tomlin's Pat Kramer as a traditional housewife to Charles Grodin's Vance, living in suburban California. When the chemicals from her husband's company contaminate her, Pat begins to gradually shrink in size, and the smaller she gets, the bigger a media sensation she becomes. The original story and its first film adaptation (1957's The Incredible Shrinking Man) were played for scares, marketing themselves as sci-fi horror, however, by the '80s, this could only work with a tongue-in-cheek tone. With 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids book-ending the decade, '80s family comedies relished in what then-modern special effects and camera tricks could do. The Incredible Shrinking Woman was no exception.

The film is a fun and clever commentary on the belittled feeling being relegated to such a role can play on a person, much in the same way as 2020's The Invisible Man adapted its original 1933 source material. Both films take classic sci-fi B-movie horror IP and create a contemporary commentary of sexism that's subtly veiled with fun and excitement. As the story progresses in The Incredible Shrinking Woman, Tomlin's character becomes smaller and smaller, and as such, the props around the actress were custom-built to be bigger and bigger. At one stage, she is the same size as her young children and sits in a shopping cart at the supermarket. These visual effects were almost entirely done in-camera, meaning Universal Studios commissioned countless sets and props to be built hilariously large to make Tomlin look small, including a giant shopping cart. But how and why did it end up being used for 2002's Jackass: The Movie?

Lily Tomlin's Giant Shopping Cart Inspired 'Jackass's Preston Lacy

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

In 2015, Jackass' Preston Lacy was booked to appear in the Dallas Comedy House as part of their comedy festival. The Dallas Observer sat down with Lacy, who recalled meeting Knoxville during commercial auditions in the '90s. Their chemistry led to what eventually became their partnership on Jackass. In the build-up to 2002's Jackass: The Movie, Lacy was browsing the Universal Studio lot for old props and set pieces they might repurpose for the film. "I was at a Universal lot where they have all sorts of crazy costumes and cars and I saw the DeLorean from Back to the Future, and I ran up to look at it and right next to it was a giant shopping cart [from the Lily Tomlin movie The Incredible Shrinking Woman]," Lacy said. "I thought damn, that's it right there."

The stunt this inspired saw the entire Jackass crew riding on the cart as it appears through a cloud of smoke in slow motion. Carl Orff's "O Fortuna" movement from his 1930s cantata Carmina Burana plays. From there, the camera cuts between the different Jackasses, introducing them one by one. As they progress downhill, they come under fire from various explosives and cement bricks directed at their heads. Some, including Lacy, are quick to fall off the cart early, while the rest remain long enough for Knoxville to deliver his trademark, "Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass!" Finally, in a grand climax, the cart hits a sudden stop sending those still inside it flying into a market stall where they experience a hilarious yet painful landing. Just like that, Jackass: The Movie has established its ensuing 80 minutes perfectly.

What Makes This 'Jackass' Stunt So Iconic?

Image via Paramount Pictures

What makes these stunts, and this now-iconic stunt in particular, so great? In short, this segment is a reference to the original lower-budget MTV series. A popular segment of the show saw its cast members getting into regular-sized shopping carts and pushed into curbs, where they would naturally fall out and hurt themselves. The statement made with the giant shopping cart in the movie is perfect for establishing what to expect from this film. They're going bigger, better, and more extreme for the big screen.

In 2022, following the release of the fourth Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, Collider's Ross Bomaine ranked the best Jackass movie stunts, awarding this particular scene the number 8 spot. He sums it up perfectly with his description of why it deserves such praise:

But believe it or not, the giant shopping cart scene sets up these characters for the uninitiated. Knoxville is front and center, the leader of this group of, well, jackasses. Bam Margera and Ryan Dunn punch each other for no particular reason, Ehren McGhehey almost immediately makes a fool of himself, and Chris Pontius is just pumped to be there. With the giant shopping cart, Jackass: The Movie tells the audience everything they need to know about this crew and what they’re about to experience.

With all that in mind, who could have imagined that such a perfectly-conceived scene could have come about from such coincidence, let alone due to a lingering prop from a 1981 Lily Tomlin comedy? It just goes to show that the Jackass crew and their "wing-it" nature have always found a way of making their creativity feel effortless.